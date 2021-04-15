Michael Jordan will be Kobe Bryant’s presenter at Laker legend’s Hall of Fame induction

Michael Jordan surprised attendees at Kobe Bryant’s public memorial by eulogizing the Lakers legend, sharing the details of a friendship that hadn’t been very public.

Jordan will once again be a part of a big moment for Bryant and his family, this time as his presenter when Bryant is enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on May 15. Past inductees were selected by new Hall of Fame members, or their relatives, to accompany and introduce them at the ceremony.

Bryant was originally set to be inducted last year as part of the 2020 class, but the COVID pandemic postponed the ceremony.

Bryant will enter the Hall of Fame as part of a superstar class that includes Tim Duncan (who will be presented by David Robinson) and Kevin Garnett (who will be presented by Isiah Thomas). Former Lakers coach and Houston Rockets legend Rudy Tomjanovich will also be among the group enshrined.

Jordan’s own Hall of Fame acceptance speech has become a thing of legend, spawning the popular internet meme the “Crying Jordan.” As he eulogized Bryant, Jordan became emotional. He joked — his face wet with tears — that his eulogy could spawn another round of memes.

“Maybe it surprised people that Kobe and I were very close friends,” Jordan said at the Feb. 24, 2020, memorial. “But we were very close friends. Kobe was my dear friend. He was like a little brother.”