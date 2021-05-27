Lakers hold off late Suns rally for Game 3 win, 2-1 series lead

LeBron James walked down the court in front of the rich and famous courtside in Staples Center, one finger in the air, tallying the latest Lakers points — this time coming on a bucket from Anthony Davis after a pinpoint James assist.

He wasn’t done adding them up.

After both teams struggled to put the ball in the basket in the previous quarter, the third belonged to Davis — the Lakers’ star too strong and too skilled for a Suns defense that again couldn’t contain him.

And with James bulldozing the Suns’ defense, the Lakers stars outshone anything Phoenix could put together.

Advertisement

Davis scored 18 of his 34 points and James added 10 in the third quarter, leading the Lakers to a 109-95 win, putting them ahead 2-1 in their first-round series with the Suns. James finished with 21 points and nine assists.

The duo outscored the Suns 28-23 in the second quarter, giving the game some space after a defensive-dominated first half.

“It’s the playoffs,” Davis said. “We’re finding our groove at the right time.”

The Lakers were on their way to a blowout win before one loud fan in the 109 section yelled “not today,” during a Cameron Payne shot attempt. Payne connected and looked directly at the fan. The fan kept talking, and Payne kept scoring, making his next two three-pointers, while quickly helping the Suns cut a 21-point lead down to eight with less than three minutes to play.

But the Lakers had the Suns frustrated, Devin Booker getting ejected in the final minute after he shoved Dennis Schroder as he drove to the basket. Schroder finished with 20 points, while Booker scored 19 points on 6-of-19 shooting. In the aftermath of that foul, Suns forward Jae Crowder was also ejected for adding a mid-air shove to Schroder.

× Highlights from the Lakers’ Game 3 playoff win over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

“Sometimes it can end badly for a player,” Davis said. “We don’t want to let the chirping lead to something like that.”

Advertisement

With an estimated 7,500 fans at the game — the most this season at Staples Center — James had the crowd on their feet in the fourth, torching series-villain Jae Crowder with a flurry of moves, capped with an acrobatic reverse layup.

It was physical all night, with Davis’ game starting with a shot to the face just after tipoff. And it only got worse from there.

In the first quarter Davis got sent to the court after an inadvertent elbow from Deandre Ayton caught Davis across the face. He stayed on the floor deep into a timeout before eventually getting to his feet and re-joining the Lakers in their huddle.

Then in the second quarter, Davis hustled down the floor to block a Booker layup off the backboard. As Davis landed, his left leg appeared to buckle, with Davis grabbing immediately at his left knee.

Advertisement

He limped through most of his minutes but was able to stay in the game. Davis said the knee didn’t bother him the rest of the way.

Thursday was the Lakers’ first home playoff game since 2013, when the team started Darius Morris, Andrew Goudelock, Earl Clark, Pau Gasol and Dwight Howard against the San Antonio Spurs. It was their first playoff win at Staples since 2012.