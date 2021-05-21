Complete coverage: NBA playoffs 2021
The Lakers and Clippers open the NBA playoffs on May 22-23. Here’s a guide to the Los Angeles Times’ complete coverage.
It’s a perfectly weird position to be in to start the playoffs at the end of an imperfectly weird regular season.
In spite of the critics, the Clippers are looking to start the playoffs off on the right note as they host the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.
Alex Caruso scored 12 of his 14 points when the Lakers struggled in the first half against the Warriors, continuing to play well in big moments of the win.
Kawhi Leonard says the Clippers must have the right mental approach in order to win their playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks.
Paul George, Marcus Morris and coach Tyronn Lue say the Clippers are more prepared this postseason than last. “It’s a big difference from the bubble.”
The Lakers were teetering against the Warriors when their exhausted leader made the winning shot, because he’s LeBron James. Don’t ever forget that.
Former Laker Julius Randle has helped carry the Knicks into the playoffs, and he’s welcomed the pressure that came with it as he became an All-Star.