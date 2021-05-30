Kentavious Caldwell-Pope out, Anthony Davis in for Lakers’ Game 4 against the Suns
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been ruled out of Sunday’s Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns, the Lakers said shortly before game time.
Anthony Davis, who like Caldwell-Pope was listed as questionable with a knee injury, is available to play.
Caldwell-Pope went through pregame work on the court with his injured left knee heavily wrapped. He hurt the knee in Game 3 while defending a screen roll, hyperextending it when it made contact with a Suns screener.
He underwent an MRI on Friday that revealed no structural damage. The team has called the injury a “knee contusion.”
Although he’s only made one of his 13 three-point attempts in the series’ first three games, he’s been the primary defender against Suns scorer Devin Booker. In the Lakers’ two wins, the team has been plus-29 with Caldwell-Pope on the floor.
