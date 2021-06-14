Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
It’s official: Lakers’ LeBron James will switch to No. 6

The Lakers' LeBron James, left, talks with Anthony Davis after a game.
Lakers star LeBron James will switch from uniform No. 23 to No. 6 next season, while Anthony Davis, who used to wear No. 23 with the Pelicans, will keep No. 3.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
LeBron James will continue to chase Michael Jordan’s legacy next season, but he’ll do it without the iconic No. 23 on his chest and back.

The Lakers announced James will change his jersey to No. 6 next season, a return to the number he wore in his seasons with the Miami Heat.

James originally intended to change jersey numbers after the Lakers added Anthony Davis — who wore No. 23 with New Orleans then switched No. 3, which he’ll keep — but issues with a league-wide deadline and pre-printed Nike jerseys with James’ name and number forced the delay.

The Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. James averaged 25 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists this season in 45 games. The scoring average was the second lowest in his career, trailing only his rookie season.

James can also be seen wearing No. 6 on his uniform in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” which comes out this summer.

Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

