Lakers star LeBron James is ready to gear up for the Tune Squad and play the biggest game he’s ever played in.

The first images from the “Space Jam: A New Legacy” were released Thursday as part of a feature from Entertainment Weekly, showing off James posing with 3D-animated Bugs Bunny, Tweety and other Looney Tunes.

The images are part of a first-look feature on the movie that reveals the plot of the movie.

James tweeted the photos, which include the front cover of the publication that includes him alongside Bugs Bunny, Tweety, Tasmanian Devil, Daffy Duck and Lola Bunny; students at iPromise School in Akron, Ohio, posing in front of a poster-size cover; him attempting a dunk in the new Tune Squad jersey; and one with an angry Tweety.

“It’s one of the biggest games, if not the biggest game, I’ve ever played in,” James told Entertainment Weekly. “The Goon Squad is probably the best team ever assembled in basketball history.”

According to the feature, the film’s plot will have Jame’ playing a “heightened version” of himself where he must save his son from the Warner 3000 entertainment “Server-verse.” And if you guessed it, he must round up the Tunes to defeat the Goon Squad in order to save his son.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” will be released July 16 simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.