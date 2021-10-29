Advertisement
Lakers

LeBron James will be a game-time decision tonight vs. Cleveland

Lakers forward LeBron James dribbles during a game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
LeBron James has missed the Lakers’ last two games with soreness in his right ankle. He will be a game-time decision tonight against Cleveland.
(Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)
By Broderick TurnerStaff Writer 
LeBron James is a “game-time decision” for the Lakers game tonight at Staples Center against the Cleveland Cavaliers, coach Frank Vogel said after the team’s shoot-around Friday.

James has missed the last two games because of soreness with his right ankle.

Vogel said Rajon Rondo, who was a sore right ankle, is “going to be good to go” for the game against the Cavaliers.

Vogel also said Anthony Davis will play despite having a sore right knee.

Wayne Ellington, left hamstring soreness, will dress again, but Vogel said his shooting guard is not expected to play. Vogel wants Ellington, who hasn’t played all season, to practice before he plays in a game.

