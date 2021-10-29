LeBron James will be a game-time decision tonight vs. Cleveland

LeBron James is a “game-time decision” for the Lakers game tonight at Staples Center against the Cleveland Cavaliers, coach Frank Vogel said after the team’s shoot-around Friday.

James has missed the last two games because of soreness with his right ankle.

Vogel said Rajon Rondo, who was a sore right ankle, is “going to be good to go” for the game against the Cavaliers.

Vogel also said Anthony Davis will play despite having a sore right knee.

Wayne Ellington, left hamstring soreness, will dress again, but Vogel said his shooting guard is not expected to play. Vogel wants Ellington, who hasn’t played all season, to practice before he plays in a game.