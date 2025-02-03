Prep sports roundup: Santa Margarita boys’ basketball closes in on Trinity League title

Santa Margarita is on the verge of winning its first Trinity League basketball championship under coach Justin Bell.

An 87-75 victory over Mater Dei on Monday night puts the Eagles at 21-5 and 7-2. Santa Margarita ends its regular season Tuesday against winless Servite, and a win would mean the Eagles will either take the title outright or share it with St. John Bosco (7-2) depending on the Braves’ game with JSerra on Tuesday.

The arrival of junior guard Kaiden Bailey this season has made a huge difference for Santa Margarita. He scored 22 points and senior Dallas Washington had 21 points. The Eagles withstood a Mater Dei comeback attempt in the fourth quarter. Luke Barnett had 21 points for the Monarchs.

Brentwood 76, Windward 73 (OT): The Eagles (24-4, 6-1) won the Gold Coast League championship in overtime. For the second time this season against Brentwood, Louis Bond of Windward sent the game into overtime with a basket as time expired in regulation.

St. Anthony 66, St. Monica 55: The Saints won the Del Rey League championship, finishing the regular season at 18-6 and 10-2.

Chatsworth 79, Taft 53: Alijah Arenas had 28 points for the Chancellors and CJ Gore added 16 points.

Cleveland 68, El Camino Real 56: Cayden Kelly contributed 22 points to help the Cavaliers go to 19-4 and 6-0 in the West Valley League.

Palisades 54, Fairfax 51: The Dolphins won in overtime to stay in the Western League title picture. Tommy Pickens scored 17 points and Kyle Davis 16. Muhammad Singleton had 24 points for Fairfax.

Sun Valley Poly 92, Arleta 50: JD Wyatt finished with 34 points for Poly.

Grant 87, Verdugo Hills 56: Freshman Harout Posheyan had 22 points for the Lancers.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 85, Chaminade 73: Tyran Stokes scored 20 points to help the Knights advance to the Mission League tournament semifinals on Tuesday night at Sierra Canyon. Jonas Thurman scored 35 points for Chaminade.

Crespi 80, Bishop Alemany 52: The Celts advanced in the Mission League tournament semifinals to face No. 1 seed Harvard-Westlake on Tuesday at Harvard-Westlake. Peyton White scored 26 points and Isaiah Barnes had 18 points.

Culver City 59, Leuzinger 58: Culver City advanced to the Ocean League tournament championship game.

Malibu 83, Lakeview Charter 38: Dylan Goosen had 49 points.

Girls basketball

Sierra Canyon 68, Chaminade 38: The Trailblazers (23-1) received 29 points and 13 rebounds from Jerzy Robinson.

Windward 75, Brentwood 62: The Wildcats clinched the Gold Coast League title and locked up a Southern Section Open Division bid.

Valencia 56, Golden Valley 23: The Vikings (23-4, 11-1) clinched at least a share of the Foothill League title. Kamilla Basyrova had 18 points.

Girls soccer

Santa Margarita 1, JSerra 0: The Eagles won the Trinity League championship.