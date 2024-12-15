Prep talk: Defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui of Mater Dei is Trinity League MVP

At 6 feet 3 and 315 pounds, Tomuhini Topui of Mater Dei is easily spotted on a football field. Wearing No. 52, he’s the big guy in the middle of the Monarchs’ outstanding defense always causing havoc.

He has been selected the Trinity League most valuable player. Only a junior and committed to Oregon, Topui used his athleticism and size to be a big factor in the Monarchs’ defense being so effective this season.

MVPs on the All-Trinity League football team. (Trinity League)

Mater Dei won the Trinity League championship and finished 13-0 after winning the CIF Open Division state championship bowl game on Saturday with a 37-15 win over De La Salle. ...

First-team All-Trinity League football. (Trinity League)

Santa Margarita, under new coach Carson Palmer, will open its season in 2025 against Mission Viejo, which happens to have another former NFL quarterback, Rob Johnson, as its quarterbacks coach.

Pregame Locker Room Vibes pic.twitter.com/LThV8IH07s — A Charge To Keep (@ChargeToKeep) December 15, 2024

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

