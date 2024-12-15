Prep talk: Defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui of Mater Dei is Trinity League MVP
At 6 feet 3 and 315 pounds, Tomuhini Topui of Mater Dei is easily spotted on a football field. Wearing No. 52, he’s the big guy in the middle of the Monarchs’ outstanding defense always causing havoc.
He has been selected the Trinity League most valuable player. Only a junior and committed to Oregon, Topui used his athleticism and size to be a big factor in the Monarchs’ defense being so effective this season.
Mater Dei won the Trinity League championship and finished 13-0 after winning the CIF Open Division state championship bowl game on Saturday with a 37-15 win over De La Salle. ...
Santa Margarita, under new coach Carson Palmer, will open its season in 2025 against Mission Viejo, which happens to have another former NFL quarterback, Rob Johnson, as its quarterbacks coach.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
