Lakers

Lakers’ furious fourth-quarter comeback falls short in 113-107 loss to Heat

Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony, center, misses an attempted dunk over Miami Heat guards Kyle Guy and Max Strus.
Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony, center, misses an attempted dunk over Miami Heat guards Kyle Guy, left, and Max Strus during the first half of the Lakers’ loss Sunday.
(Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
MIAMI — 

A furious Lakers comeback came up just short, the defense giving up two huge threes to ensure the Heat held on to win 113-107 after leading by 26.

After looking woefully disorganized and ineffective for most of their 48 minutes, the Lakers pushed to within two possessions in the final minutes of the fourth quarter before Duncan Robinson and P.J. Tucker hit three-pointers, giving the Heat just enough cushion against a Lakers team that completely turned the game around.

An offensive rebound by LeBron James cut the deficit to four with a minute left, and the Lakers got a clutch stop, but an offensive foul away from the ball on Avery Bradley — the Lakers’ 17th turnover of the game — gave Miami time to run the clock down inside the final seven seconds (before a Tucker turnover gave them the ball back).

But one more turnover — a fault inbounds pass from Talen Horton-Tucker — meant they’d never get closer.

LeBron James scored 33 — his 17th straight game with at least 25 — and Russell Westbrook had 24, nine rebounds and nine assists in the loss.

The Lakers play the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday as they continue their six-game trip.

Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

