Lakers’ LeBron James will miss tonight’s game vs. 76ers because of left knee soreness

The Lakers will be without LeBron James on Wednesday night in Los Angeles for their game with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The team announced Wednesday afternoon that James would miss the game because of left knee soreness. He was listed as questionable.

James has dealt with the knee issue for the last few months, becoming a fixture on the team’s injury report. The Lakers have taken the approach of waiting until the morning of games, particularly after flights, to see how James’ knee has responded.

James is averaging 30 points per game and passed Karl Malone for No. 2 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list Saturday. He led the Lakers to a win in Cleveland on Monday with a triple-double, including 38 points.

It’s the latest blow to the Lakers as they seek continuity. The team had won two of their last three games ahead of Wednesday’s test with the 76ers, playing their best basketball since the All-Star break.