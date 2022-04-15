Lakers report card: LeBron James

Over this week The Los Angeles Times conducted exit evaluations of the Lakers’ roster, player by player. Today’s final group includes a look at forward LeBron James’ key stats, contract status, preseason expectations, current reality and what the future holds.

Key stats: Oldest player in NBA history to average at least 30 points per game.

Contract status: One year at $44.5 million (extension eligible).

The expectation on Oct. 19: Simple — compete for the MVP and lead the Lakers to the NBA Finals.

The reality on April 10: Injuries for the third time in his four seasons with the Lakers kept James from ending the season healthy.

The future: Age eventually will catch up with James and limit his productivity. That hasn’t happened yet. The question is, will James be able to stay on the court enough to lead the Lakers?