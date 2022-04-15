Lakers report card: Russell Westbrook

Over this week The Los Angeles Times conducted exit evaluations of the Lakers’ roster, player by player. Today’s final group includes a look at guard Russell Westbrook’s key stats, contract status, preseason expectations, current reality and what the future holds.

Key stats: Led the Lakers in games played, minutes, shots attempted, rebounds, assists, steals and fouls.

Contract status: Player option for $47.1 million next season.

The expectation on Oct. 19: The Lakers had another superstar on board to lead his hometown team to its 18th NBA championship.

The reality on April 10: Westbrook struggled for most of the season, and while his best basketball came late in the season, the Lakers still weren’t winning.

The future: Westbrook will certainly opt into his contract, but like every toxic relationship, it’s fair to wonder if either wants to or thinks this can work.