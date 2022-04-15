Advertisement
Lakers

Lakers report card: Russell Westbrook

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook tries to drive around Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr.
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook tries to drive around Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr. on Feb. 3.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Dan Woike
Staff WriterFollow
Over this week The Los Angeles Times conducted exit evaluations of the Lakers’ roster, player by player. Today’s final group includes a look at guard Russell Westbrook’s key stats, contract status, preseason expectations, current reality and what the future holds.

Key stats: Led the Lakers in games played, minutes, shots attempted, rebounds, assists, steals and fouls.

Contract status: Player option for $47.1 million next season.

The expectation on Oct. 19: The Lakers had another superstar on board to lead his hometown team to its 18th NBA championship.

The reality on April 10: Westbrook struggled for most of the season, and while his best basketball came late in the season, the Lakers still weren’t winning.

The future: Westbrook will certainly opt into his contract, but like every toxic relationship, it’s fair to wonder if either wants to or thinks this can work.

Lakers
Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

