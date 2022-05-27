Darvin Ham: Five things to know about the new Lakers coach

He took a championship away from the Lakers as a player. Now Darvin Ham will try to bring the storied franchise its 18th title.

The Lakers hired the 48-year-old former Milwaukee Bucks assistant Friday as its new head coach, sources told the Los Angeles Times, two months after firing Frank Vogel. Ham, who got the job over fellow finalists Terry Stotts and Kenny Atkinson, already has the endorsement of his biggest star.

“So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!!” LeBron James tweeted after Friday’s news. “Congrats and welcome Coach Dham!!”

Here are five things to know about the new Lakers coach: