Lakers hire Bucks assistant Darvin Ham as coach
The Los Angeles Lakers have hired Darvin Ham to be their next head coach, sources have told The Times.
Ham, a first-time head coach, has been a longtime NBA assistant following his eight-year NBA playing career, which included a championship in 2004 with the Detroit Pistons, who beat the Lakers in the Finals.
He began his NBA coaching career with the Lakers as a player development coach in 2011 on the staff of coach Mike Brown.
Ham has earned respect around the NBA as a well-rounded communicator on Mike Budenholzer’s staffs in Atlanta and Milwaukee. He won a title with Budenholzer and the Bucks in 2021.
He’ll be the 28th coach in Lakers history, replacing Frank Vogel, who won a championship with the Lakers in 2020.
Ham is the second first-time coach the Lakers have hired in their last three searches. The team hired Golden State assistant Luke Walton in 2016.
Once upon a time the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook bet was a sign of hope. Then the reality of an aging roster, and injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, set in.
Ham brings a reputation as a fearless communicator with a strong presence, traits that undoubtedly will matter on a roster that has future Hall of Famers in LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.
