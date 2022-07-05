Lakers finish 2-1 in California Classic after loss to Kings

The Lakers fell for the first time this summer, ending the California Classic in San Francisco with an 87-75 loss to Sacramento on Tuesday afternoon.

Rookies Scotty Pippen Jr., Max Christie and Cole Swider combined to make just four of their 20 shots, while No. 4 overall pick Keegan Murray scored 24 points for the Kings.

The Lakers were without starting center Jay Huff because of health and safety protocols.

The team wrapped play in San Francisco by going 2-1 and continues its summer league schedule Friday in Las Vegas against Phoenix. Tipoff is 7 p.m.