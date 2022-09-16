He’s back: Dennis Schroder set to sign one-year deal with the Lakers

The Lakers are reuniting with another former member of the team, this time agreeing to a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum with point guard Dennis Schroder, a person with knowledge of the deal unauthorized to speak publicly told The Times.

Schroder, 28, turned down a lucrative contract extension with the Lakers during the 2020-21 season before leaving the organization the following summer in free agency. During that same time frame, of course, the Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook.

Despite a crowded backcourt that now includes Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV, Schroder provides the Lakers with a more natural playmaker whom, other than Westbrook, the group doesn’t really have. And while Westbrook deals are still being discussed, people with knowledge of the situation told the Times the Schroder signing isn’t necessarily a precursor to another move.

Sources familiar with the decision said Schroder’s attitude this summer playing for the German national team in the European championships, where he’s averaged more than 21 points and seven assists, made the Lakers comfortable with bringing him back into the organization. Multiple sources cited the success Dwight Howard had with the 2019-20 championship team as an example of a player’s return to the organization with a new approach that the Lakers hope can be mirrored with Schroder.

Schroder also has played before under coach Darvin Ham, who was an assistant with the Atlanta Hawks when Schroder began his NBA career.