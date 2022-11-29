A real sign of LeBron James’ decline? 3 takeaways from Lakers’ loss to Pacers

Lakers star LeBron James passes the ball in front of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner in the first half Monday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Over the course of his career, LeBron James has shown how dominant he can be for a team when the ball is in hands.

But in the fourth quarter Monday, James couldn’t get to his spots, couldn’t hit the angular fallaways that have helped him score more than anyone not named Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. He was just 2 for 6, the game slowing in his hands, his empty possessions helping fuel the Pacers’ fastbreaks and furious comeback.

According to NBA.com, James is shooting only 6-for-16 in “clutch” time — situations defined by teams playing within five points in the final five minutes of play.

“Those are looks he normally makes so the ball just didn’t happen to go in tonight,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “I’m totally comfortable with him shooting those shots.”

History says he’s right, but this year, the dip in James’ shooting efficiency could be a real sign of decline. And if that happens in any kind of rapid way, the Lakers’ problems might be too big to fix.