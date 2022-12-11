Lakers close six-game trip with win over the Pistons

LeBron James scored 35 points, Anthony Davis had 34 points and 15 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-117 on Sunday night.

Davis also had seven assists as the Lakers overcame 38 points from Bojan Bogdanovic to end a three-game losing streak and finish their six-game trip 3-3.

Lonnie Walker IV added 18 points while Russell Westbrook had 11 points and nine assists for the Lakers.

Rookie Jaden Ivey had 16 points for Detroit. The Pistons have lost three in a row.

The Lakers led 61-49 at halftime, but Bogdanovic scored a career-high 25 points in the third quarter to pull the Pistons back into the game. With Davis scoring 17 points in the quarter, the Lakers took a 91-90 lead into the fourth.

Alec Burks scored to pull Detroit to within 119-115 with a minute left, and Bogdanovic’s layup made it 119-117 with 35 seconds to play.

James, who had 13 points in the fourth quarter, ran down the clock, drove down the lane and flipped the ball to Austin Reaves, who made a baseline three-pointer with 12.4 seconds to play to seal the win.

Reaves finished with nine points on three-of-five shooting from deep.