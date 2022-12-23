Anthony Davis out indefinitely because of stress injury in right foot

The Lakers will be without All-Star forward Anthony Davis for an indefinite period of time after it was determined he has a stress injury in his right foot.

Davis was injured during a win over the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 16 and has been undergoing a series of evaluations on his right foot.

During a recent string of Lakers wins, Davis averaged 32.4 points, 14.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots.

The team released the following statement regarding the injury:

“After extensive consultation with Lakers team physicians and outside specialists, it has been determined that Anthony Davis has a stress injury in his right foot. Davis will be out indefinitely. Further updates will be provided when appropriate.”

The Lakers (13-18) host the struggling Charlotte Hornets (8-24) on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena. Tipoff is 7:30 p.m.