Anthony Davis out indefinitely because of stress injury in right foot
The Lakers will be without All-Star forward Anthony Davis for an indefinite period of time after it was determined he has a stress injury in his right foot.
Davis was injured during a win over the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 16 and has been undergoing a series of evaluations on his right foot.
During a recent string of Lakers wins, Davis averaged 32.4 points, 14.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots.
The team released the following statement regarding the injury:
“After extensive consultation with Lakers team physicians and outside specialists, it has been determined that Anthony Davis has a stress injury in his right foot. Davis will be out indefinitely. Further updates will be provided when appropriate.”
The Lakers (13-18) host the struggling Charlotte Hornets (8-24) on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena. Tipoff is 7:30 p.m.
Before Anthony Davis was injured, he offered the Lakers front office a reason to gamble on this team. That means trading their 2027 and 2029 picks now.
