LeBron James scores 27, but Lakers commit 26 turnovers in loss to Heat

Someday, LeBron James’ uniform will live in the rafters alongside his old teammates Chris Bosh and Dwayne Wade, the three players flipping the NBA on its head by bringing a super team to Miami.

Wednesday, though, James’ jersey rested on his wide shoulders, the ones that used to be able to carry any roster he was handed. Those days are long gone, though, having been replaced with games where his numbers only count toward career stats — and not wins.

James scored 27, playing on the second night of a back to back two days before his 38th birthday, but the Lakers’ 112-98 loss has them closer to the Western Conference basement than to any kind of credible threat.

At one point, James spent the entirety of a possession fighting for position on the block, only to end up on the ground chasing a loose ball off an airballed Russell Westbrook corner three.

Advertisement

He stayed on the floor for a moment, his hands in the air in a mix of frustration and exhaustion.

James’ continued fight, at minimum, was contagious.

After another dreadful third quarter allowed the Heat to lead by as many as 22, the Lakers sliced the lead into single digits late into the fourth. But by then, they were too tired from the chase, missing too many shots and making too many mistakes.

James’ misguided pass out of the post, the Lakers’ 23rd turnover of the game, led to a three from Tyler Herro to ice the game for the Heat. James and the Lakers would add three more turnovers in the final two minutes — 26 total leading to 29 Miami points.

The Heat committed six turnovers, leading to just two points for the Lakers.

Jimmy Butler led Miami with 27 and Bam Adebayo dominated the paint with 23 points and 14 rebounds.

Dennis Schroder and Westbrook each scored 15 and Troy Brown Jr. scored 14. Lonnie Walker IV and Austin Reaves were scoreless in the loss.