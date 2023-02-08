What NBA coaches have to say about LeBron James’ career

“He has the highest basketball IQ I think I’ve seen on the floor. This guy is capable of playing five positions and he will play all five positions. He is a coach, quarterback, leader out on the floor and he is a guy that he plays chess out on the floor with the opponents. He’s that intelligent as far as the feel of the game, the strategy of the game. I would compare him to a guy like Tom Brady. Those guys, they have had the type of success because of their skill and their IQ in the game that they play. And LeBron is, I don’t know if I’ve seen a player with a higher basketball IQ. A lot of people want to compare him to Jordan and I compare him to Magic. He’s a big guard that can play five spots and he wins. And he’s been successful doing it. Just an unbelievable talent.”

