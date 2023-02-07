What Showtime Lakers and other legends are saying about LeBron James

Shaquille O'Neal is chest-bumped by Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant after O'Neal got fouled scoring in the first half of a game against Damon Stoudamire (3) and the Trail Blazers in 2002. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The Hall of Fame center, now an analyst for TNT, played with LeBron James in Cleveland during the 2009-2010 season. O’Neal won three NBA championships with Kobe Bryant and the Lakers and another one with Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat.

“I knew LeBron was going to be great, but I didn’t think he was going to be like this. I didn’t think anybody would break that scoring record. I was going for Wilt’s record. Wilt was the most dominant and whenever they talk about categories, LeBron, Kobe and Jordan, they are in that ‘GOAT’ conversation. Wilt and I are in the most dominant conversation. So, I’m in a category that has two people. If I would have passed Wilt up, I would have heard people say there was only one. I passed him up in championships but I wanted to pass him up in other categories.

“But, naw, I didn’t think anybody would be able to get [the scoring record]. It’s a phenomenal feat. He’s been a great ambassador for the league. And I don’t think it’ll be broken for another 30, 40 years.

“Me, Kobe and Ron Harper went to see Bron play when he was in high school and I knew he was special then. There have been only a handful of guys that came in from Day 1 — I’m one of those guys and he’s one of those guys and Magic — that just dominated from Day 1. And Bron has been through three different eras. He holds his own in our era. He had his own era. Now he’s dominating these little boys in this era.

“I played with him. Playing with him was the first time I didn’t have to do no work. He had it on lock. Everybody was focused. He had everything on lock. He was actually doing stuff I had never seen before. I was like, ‘Damn.’ Then I was just a bonafide role player so I didn’t have to go over and break no heads and whip no asses. Like, he already had that in check.

“I’m very proud of him. When I first met him, he was always a respectful kid. I know his family very well. I’m happy for him, I really am.

“When you talk about ambassadors of the league, he is. He’s never been in trouble. No scandals. Makes the right business decisions. Plays the right way. True definition of a great player. We always used to talk about that he doesn’t have a killer instinct. But he must have something because he’s about to get [the scoring record]. He was sort of like Penny Hardaway — if you are open, he’s going to get that ball to you.

“The good thing about LeBron is he’s always averaged 20 [points] since Day 1. He came in averaging 20, so 20 years of averaging 20 will get you 38,000 points. Yeah. And the crazy thing is he’s got, what, two years left [on his contract]? Man, he’s going to be at 43,000 points. That’s what I’m thinking.”