Full coverage: LeBron James set to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record
LeBron James is on the precipice of becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 NBA points.
Here’s everything you need to know about James as he chases the NBA’s all-time scoring mark.
In a career marked by greatness, LeBron James is about to reach the pinnacle of success for scoring — the most points of any player in NBA history. He’s on pace to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387 points any day and become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.
When debating the greatest players in Lakers history, LeBron James is likely the most talented of them all, but only tied for seventh in an L.A. Times poll.
Current and former L.A. Times staff members selected the 75 greatest Lakers players as the club prepares for its diamond jubilee.
More than 6,000 readers cast ballots with the L.A. Times for the greatest Lakers in franchise history. Magic Johnson is No. 1. Rest of order might surprise you.
Lakers forward LeBron James was named an NBA All-Star for a record-tying 19th time and will serve as a captain for the sixth consecutive year.
LeBron James’ impact on Akron, Ohio, stretches across the city, including St. Vincent-St. Mary High, where he inspires future basketball stars.
In Ohio for the NBA All-Star game, the Los Angeles Laker is his hometown’s biggest booster — and quietly setting himself up to be its biggest savior.
The Lakers have LeBron James under a guaranteed contract for at least two more seasons, and he’s not guaranteeing he’ll stay interested for that long.
LeBron James warns, ‘I don’t want to finish my career playing at this level from a team aspect’
LeBron James scored 27 points, but the Lakers committed 27 turnovers during a frustrating loss to the Heat on Wednesday in Miami.
LeBron James will soon surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 NBA points, a benchmark set when the legendary Lakers center retired 36 years ago.