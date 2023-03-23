Lakers’ LeBron James has begun on-court activity as he recovers from foot injury

Lakers forward LeBron James has begun on-court activity as he continues recovery from a foot injury that has kept him sidelined since Feb. 26.

The Lakers’ star and league’s all-time leading scorer hasn’t played since Feb. 26 when he injured his right foot in the second half of the Lakers’ eventual win over Dallas. James hit the floor and said he heard “a pop,” but he was able to finish the game.

Since, James spent significant time in a protective boot on the foot before recently shooting on the court for the first time since the injury.

The team said Thursday that James has begun “a gradual basketball movement progression” but that there’s no timetable for a return.

Earlier this week, coach Darvin Ham said the Lakers “anticipate him coming back at some point.”

The hope remains that James will be able to return before the end of the regular season, with the Lakers’ final three regular-season games being played in Los Angeles.

Following their win against Phoenix on Wednesday night, the Lakers are tied for ninth in the West and 1½ games behind the Warriors for sixth place.