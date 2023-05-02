Photos | Lakers golden in Game 1 playoff victory over Warriors

Anthony Davis and the Lakers proved to be too much for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of their NBA Western Conference semifinal series, with the Lakers holding on for a 117-112 win.

Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Wally Skalij captured many of the game’s top moments from his courtside vantage point. Here are some of his top photos:

Lakers LeBron James, left, and Antony Davis battle for a rebound against Warriors Draymond Green in the first half. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, blocks a shot by Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins during the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Warriors forward Draymond Green reacts to being called for a foul during the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward LeBron James, right, moves the ball against Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo during the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, right, grabs a rebound in front of Lakers forward Anthony Davis during the second half. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)