Photos | Lakers golden in Game 1 playoff victory over Warriors

Share
Anthony Davis and the Lakers proved to be too much for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of their NBA Western Conference semifinal series, with the Lakers holding on for a 117-112 win.
Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Wally Skalij captured many of the game’s top moments from his courtside vantage point. Here are some of his top photos:
All things Lakers, all the time.
Get all the Lakers news you need in Dan Woike's weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.