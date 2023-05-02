Advertisement
Photos | Lakers golden in Game 1 playoff victory over Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole, right, fouls Lakers guard Dennis Schroder during the second quarter of the Lakers’ 117-112 win in Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Tuesday night.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Wally SkalijStaff Photographer 
Anthony Davis and the Lakers proved to be too much for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of their NBA Western Conference semifinal series, with the Lakers holding on for a 117-112 win.

Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Wally Skalij captured many of the game’s top moments from his courtside vantage point. Here are some of his top photos:

Lakers LeBron James, left, and Antony Davis battle for a rebound against Warriors Draymond Green in the first half.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, blocks a shot by Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins during the third quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Warriors forward Draymond Green reacts to being called for a foul during the second quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward LeBron James, right, moves the ball against Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo during the second quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, right, grabs a rebound in front of Lakers forward Anthony Davis during the second half.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Austin Reaves, right draws a charge on a drive by Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins during the fourth quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Wally Skalij

Wally Skalij joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in 1997.

