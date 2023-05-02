Live
Lakers

Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live updates, start time and betting odds

LeBron James, left, and Stephen Curry side by side
(Michael Wyke; José Luis Villegas / Associated Press)

LeBron James and the Lakers open their best-of-seven NBA Western Conference semifinal series against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at 7 p.m. (TV: TNT).

By Thuc Nhi NguyenStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Betting lines and odds for Lakers vs. Warriors

Here are the latest betting lines and odds for Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Lakers and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night:

Lakers vs. Warriors: What scouts expect in playoff series

By Dan Woike

Lakers star LeBron James, left, speaks to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.
Lakers star LeBron James, left, speaks to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry during a game on Oct. 18.
(Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)

You can be forgiven if your mind goes to a specific place when you first start thinking about the Lakers’ upcoming playoff series with the Golden State Warriors.

Yeah, it’s regional, L.A. versus the Bay Area, but in this league, it’s another round of the NBA’s two biggest stars meeting in the playoffs again, this time the Western Conference semifinals, which open Tuesday night in San Francisco.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry have shared the court for four different NBA Finals, James and his Cavaliers winning once, and now they’ll do it again for the first time in the same conference.

The series will hinge on more than its two most famous contributors.

Read more >>>

