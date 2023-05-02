Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Lakers vs. Warriors: What scouts expect in playoff series

Lakers star LeBron James, left, speaks to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry during a game on Oct. 18. (Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)

You can be forgiven if your mind goes to a specific place when you first start thinking about the Lakers’ upcoming playoff series with the Golden State Warriors.

Yeah, it’s regional, L.A. versus the Bay Area, but in this league, it’s another round of the NBA’s two biggest stars meeting in the playoffs again, this time the Western Conference semifinals, which open Tuesday night in San Francisco.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry have shared the court for four different NBA Finals, James and his Cavaliers winning once, and now they’ll do it again for the first time in the same conference.

The series will hinge on more than its two most famous contributors.

