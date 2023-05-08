Advertisement
Lakers

Photos: Lakers surge late to defeat Warriors in Game 4

Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, throws the ball out of bounds in front of Lakers star LeBron James.
Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, throws the ball out of bounds in front of Lakers star LeBron James in the second half of the Lakers’ 104-101 win in Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Monday at Crypto.com Arena.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Robert Gauthier
Luis Sinco
Behind a stellar effort from Lonnie Walker IV in the fourth quarter, the Lakers surged to a 104-101 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series Monday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Here are some of biggest moments from the game as captured by veteran Los Angeles Times photographers Luis Sinco and Robert Gauthier.

Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV, right, celebrates in front of Lakers coach Darvin Ham during the second half.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV steals the ball from Warriors guard Klay Thompson.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star LeBron James forces Warriors guard Stephen Curry to turn over the ball.
Lakers star LeBron James forces Warriors guard Stephen Curry to turn over the ball with less than two seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Warriors guard Stephen Curry yells out after hitting a three-pointer late in the game.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Warriors guard Stephen Curry passes over Lakers forward Anthony Davis.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Warriors forward Draymond Green hits his head on the court after being fouled by Lakers star LeBron James.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) climbs over Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. during the first half.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star LeBron James, left, drives to the basket past Warriors guard Moses Moody during the first half.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV gets fouled while trying to run out the clock on a 104-101 victory over the Warriors.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt, left, and Warriors guard Gary Payton II scramble for the loose ball during the first half.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) poses as he hits a three-pointer.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Lakers
Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He was the photographer for a project detailing the failings of an L.A. public hospital that won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

Luis Sinco

Luis Sinco has been a staff photojournalist at the Los Angeles Times since 1997.

