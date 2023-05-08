Photos: Lakers surge late to defeat Warriors in Game 4

Behind a stellar effort from Lonnie Walker IV in the fourth quarter, the Lakers surged to a 104-101 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series Monday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Here are some of biggest moments from the game as captured by veteran Los Angeles Times photographers Luis Sinco and Robert Gauthier.

Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV, right, celebrates in front of Lakers coach Darvin Ham during the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV steals the ball from Warriors guard Klay Thompson. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers star LeBron James forces Warriors guard Stephen Curry to turn over the ball with less than two seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Warriors guard Stephen Curry yells out after hitting a three-pointer late in the game. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Warriors guard Stephen Curry passes over Lakers forward Anthony Davis. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Warriors forward Draymond Green hits his head on the court after being fouled by Lakers star LeBron James. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) climbs over Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. during the first half. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Lakers star LeBron James, left, drives to the basket past Warriors guard Moses Moody during the first half. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV gets fouled while trying to run out the clock on a 104-101 victory over the Warriors. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt, left, and Warriors guard Gary Payton II scramble for the loose ball during the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)