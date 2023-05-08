Photos: Lakers surge late to defeat Warriors in Game 4

Share
Behind a stellar effort from Lonnie Walker IV in the fourth quarter, the Lakers surged to a 104-101 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series Monday night at Crypto.com Arena.
Here are some of biggest moments from the game as captured by veteran Los Angeles Times photographers Luis Sinco and Robert Gauthier.
All things Lakers, all the time.
Get all the Lakers news you need in Dan Woike's weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.