It doesn’t go as planned, but Lakers get preseason win over Suns

Anthony Davis gets off a shot against Suns forward Ryan Dunn in the first half.

The plan, at least how it was conceptualized, was for the Lakers to come to Phoenix on Thursday night and go through an exercise that mimicked a regular season game.

They would prepare for the Suns by going through a scouting report and the kind of game-day routine they’ll adopt for the regular season. They would extend starters’ minutes and try to mimic real game substitutions.

But even before JJ Redick became the Lakers’ coach, he knew plans were only as good as the paper they’re written on.

Advertisement

“You don’t often get to live in an idealized world in this league and that’s okay,” Redick said before the Lakers’ fifth preseason game. “…You don’t get to live out things exactly the way you want in this league very often, and that’s fine.”

In those three dots, the ellipses, Redick laid it all out. LeBron James, heading into year 22, was going to get extra rest. Rui Hachimura, who felt a little tightness in his calf, was going to take the time to get right. Austin Reaves wasn’t going to push his sore ankle too much. Gabe Vincent isn’t going to take any chances after missing last season with a knee injury, and Max Christie’s minor hip soreness wasn’t worth any extensive minutes.

The Lakers dress rehearsal Thursday in Phoenix, which ended with a Lakers 128-122 overtime win, was going to take a backseat to caution.

Advertisement

The team, Redick said, was still able to go through its normal pregame routine, even if Cam Reddish and Christie needed to move into the starting lineup without James or Hachimura.

James is also expected to rest in the Lakers’ preseason finale Friday at Golden State.

Anthony Davis likely wrapped his preseason as well, playing 34 minutes while scoring 35 points. He started incredibly hot from three-point range, making four from deep in the first quarter.

He wasn’t the only Laker to get hot from deep.

Rookie Dalton Knecht had his best game of the preseason, scoring 25 of his points in the fourth and overtime — catching fire while the Lakers’ bench playfully fanned those flames.

Advertisement

After missing a game-winner against the Suns in Palm Desert earlier in the preseason, Knecht drilled a three over 7-foot-3 Bol Bol to force overtime.

Devin Booker scored 22 for the Suns and Kevin Durant added 19.

Lakers Lakers newsletter: All these preseason road games seem unnecessary There is more than one reason for the Lakers preseason road show, but that doesn’t make it a great way to prepare.

In addition to the Lakers not getting the idealized rehearsal game they wanted, the team also won’t have its idealized roster on opening night.

Redick announced Jared Vanderbilt won’t be cleared to return by opening night despite his recovery from offseason foot surgeries continuing to progress.

“His rehab and return to play is going well and is progressing in a very positive direction. It’s very likely that we won’t have an update for you probably the next two weeks, so he will not be ready to start the regular season,” Redick said. “We are taking sort of a long-term approach. The coaching, medical staff, Jared himself, we’re all on board. It’s a long season, and we want to make sure he’s right.”

Because even as the preseason is about to end, Redick and the Lakers know they still have time.