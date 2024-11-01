LeBron James and Anthony Davis put on a show in Lakers’ win over Raptors

Lakers forward Anthony Davis goes up for a rebound during a 131-125 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday. Davis finished with 38 points and 12 rebounds.

The people here know.

For the 75th time in his NBA career, LeBron James stepped onto a court to face the Toronto Raptors. And before Friday, James’ team had won 56 of them, including a trio of playoff series.

Still, the fans in Toronto always enjoy James’ annual appearance in Canada, cheering each time as he enters the game — only to watch him leave town with another win.

Friday, it was a 14-point first quarter to set the tone, James casually bullying a young Toronto team early before the Lakers hung on to win 131-125.

Before the game, James bounced in the locker room, the illness that slowed him over the past week mostly out of his system. He arrived at the arena wearing the Ghostface mask from “Scream” and wasted little time terrorizing the Raptors though Halloween was a day earlier.

Coming off of their first two losses of the season, James and the Lakers recommitted to a lot of the principles coach JJ Redick has tried to instill in them early this season.

Stagnant against Cleveland on Wednesday, the Lakers opened Friday’s game with pace and precision and quickly ran out to a 21-point lead, Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic angrily calling timeouts every few possessions.

But while the Lakers led by 25 at halftime, the Raptors were far from through, climbing back into the game and getting within single digits multiple times in the second half.

But James’ play-making — he had 27 points and 10 assists — combined with big shots from Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell and a return to form for Anthony Davis all kept the Raptors from ever pushing in front.

Gradey Dick scored 31 points and had a look to cut it to three with less than a minute, but the shot rimmed out. RJ Barrett scored 33 to lead the Raptors, with Toronto playing without starters Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley.

Davis made a pair of free throws to ice the Lakers’ fourth win of the season. He led the Lakers with 38 points and 12 rebounds. Davis has scored at least 30 in each of the four Lakers wins.

While the game got tight in the second half after Toronto outscored the Lakers by 14 in the third quarter, the only meaningful hiccup came in the second when Austin Reaves rolled his ankle and had to return to the locker room.

He was able to play in the second half, though he showed some signs of discomfort.

The Lakers are still without Christian Wood and Jared Vanderbilt as the pair recover from offseason surgeries. Redick said Vanderbilt was progressing, but he wasn’t close to playing.

“He’s had some minor discomfort, no setbacks. I think the discomfort is normal as he’s ramped up his activities on the court given that he’s coming off two surgeries,” Redick said before the game. “But yeah, he’s progressing. But I don’t think he’s a day or two away from playing. We’ll have another update in a week or so.”

The Lakers’ trip continues Monday in Detroit against the Pistons.