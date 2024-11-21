Lakers’ six-game winning streak ends in late collapse to Orlando Magic

Lakers star LeBron James dunks over Orlando’s Jonathan Isaac during the second quarter of the Lakers’ 119-118 loss Thursday at Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers had their chances with the shot that’s the only one easy enough to have the word “free” in front of it.

But in the final minutes of their first home loss of the season, a 119-118 collapse against the Orlando Magic, the unguarded 15-footer was the biggest hurdle.

Anthony Davis missed three clutch free throws, including a pair with 18.9 seconds left, before Franz Wagner hit a winning three-pointer to snap the Lakers’ six-game winning streak.

The Lakers missed all but two of their final eight free throws, a stretch that included Austin Reaves missing a pair and LeBron James splitting. Davis made just one in four attempts in the final 27 seconds — and his 18-footer to win the game at the buzzer wasn’t close.

The collapse came after the Lakers survived a sleepy third quarter thanks to fourth-quarter magic from James, who scored 14 of his 31 in the final period.

Davis led the Lakers with 39.

“Every loss is frustrating,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said.

The Lakers host Denver on Saturday night.