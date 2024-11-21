Advertisement
Lakers

Lakers’ six-game winning streak ends in late collapse to Orlando Magic

The Lakers' LeBron James dunks over the Magic's Jonathan Isaac.
Lakers star LeBron James dunks over Orlando’s Jonathan Isaac during the second quarter of the Lakers’ 119-118 loss Thursday at Crypto.com Arena.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Dan Woike
Staff WriterFollow
Share via

The Lakers had their chances with the shot that’s the only one easy enough to have the word “free” in front of it.

But in the final minutes of their first home loss of the season, a 119-118 collapse against the Orlando Magic, the unguarded 15-footer was the biggest hurdle.

Anthony Davis missed three clutch free throws, including a pair with 18.9 seconds left, before Franz Wagner hit a winning three-pointer to snap the Lakers’ six-game winning streak.

Advertisement
Laker Dalton Knecht celebrates after dunking during a win over the the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena Tuesday.

Lakers

‘Did anybody watch him?’ Hot-shooting Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht has NBA’s attention

Dalton Knecht was once ignored by NBA teams with draft picks ahead of the Lakers. Now he’s a hot-shooting rookie who has earned the NBA’s attention.

The Lakers missed all but two of their final eight free throws, a stretch that included Austin Reaves missing a pair and LeBron James splitting. Davis made just one in four attempts in the final 27 seconds — and his 18-footer to win the game at the buzzer wasn’t close.

The collapse came after the Lakers survived a sleepy third quarter thanks to fourth-quarter magic from James, who scored 14 of his 31 in the final period.

Davis led the Lakers with 39.

“Every loss is frustrating,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said.

Advertisement

The Lakers host Denver on Saturday night.

More to Read

Lakers
Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement