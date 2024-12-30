LeBron James says he could — but won’t — play at a high level for 5-7 more years

Lakers star LeBron James turned 40 on Monday in the middle of his 22nd season in the NBA. He says he could play at a high level for 5-7 more years but probably will retire sooner than that.

Speaking as a 40-year-old NBA player for the first time, LeBron James said Monday that, should he desire, he could still play at a high level in the NBA for several seasons.

“To be honest, if I really wanted to, I could probably play this game at a high level probably for about another — it’s weird that I might say this — but probably about another 5-7 years, if I wanted to,” James said. “But I’m not going to do that.”

James said he has a “very good” relationship with his eventual retirement from the NBA, though he said he won’t be walking away because his skill demands it.

Talking to reporters on his 40th birthday Monday, James directly addressed his eventual retirement and said he envisions that happening at some point with the Lakers.

“That would be the plan,” he said of staying with the Lakers. “I came here to play the last stage of my career and to finish it off here. But I’m also not silly or too jaded to know the business of the game as well, to know the business of basketball. But I think my relationship with this organization speaks for itself. And hopefully I don’t got to go nowhere before my career is over.”

He’s been subject to some mild trade rumors at times over the last two years, and he currently has a no-trade clause in his contract. He has a player option at the end of this season, and he could opt out and sign a new deal with the team in free agency as well.

James again marveled at his longevity in the league, a more annual occurrence as he sets milestones like the one he did earlier this month for the league’s most minutes played. And while he said he’s tried to avoid serious reflection, a 40th birthday makes ignoring time impossible.

“I mean, I had a decade of the 30s so to just wake up and just be like, ‘Oh shoot, oh damn, you’re 40?’ It’s kind of laughable, really, to know where I am, to see where I am still playing the game at a high level,” he said. “Still being such a young man but old in the scheme of how many years I got in this profession. But I just think when I came into the league, obviously that’s like the first thing I thought about. You came in as an 18-year-old kid and now you’re sitting here as a 40-year-old, 22-year vet with a 20-year-old in the NBA as well. So, it’s pretty cool.”

In 28 games this season, James is averaging 23.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 9.0 assists. Only reigning most valuable player Nikola Jokic has numbers above those benchmarks.

The remaining time on James’ contract with the Lakers is a natural potential end date, but he did leave the door open Monday to the possibility of being lured into staying because of championship opportunities. Sunday, the Lakers seemingly improved their roster by dealing for Brooklyn defensive and shooting specialist Dorian Finney-Smith.

“The first person I thought about [Eagles offensive lineman] Jason Kelce. And he had a sit-down with, earlier this year, he had a sitdown with Jalen Hurts talking about that same factor, the fact that they’re extremely good this year and have you had the thought of coming back and maybe not retiring? Of course. But he’s very happy with the decision he’s made.

“Right now, I think we’re a very good team. I think we have a chance to compete with anybody in the league. Are we at a championship level? Can we win a championship right now? No, I don’t think so. But that’s good because we have so much room for improvement, and we just added two new guys as well in DoeDoe [Dorian-Finney Smith] and Shake [Milton]. So we’ll see how we incorporate those guys. That should be fun as well. I’m happy that they’re here. But we’ll see. I don’t know if that determines if I stick around longer because it doesn’t change my career in any sense or fashion.”

Whenever he walks, though, even if he’s at peace, James knows it’ll hurt.

“I would miss the hell out of it,” he said.