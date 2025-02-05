Advertisement
Luka Doncic could debut with Lakers on Saturday

Luka Doncic could debut with the Lakers as soon as Saturday.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Dan Woike
Lakers coach JJ Redick said Luka Doncic could debut either Saturday against Indiana or Monday against Utah.

Doncic, who the Lakers acquired in a blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a first-round pick, hasn’t played since Christmas because of a calf injury. After the Lakers’ Wednesday practice, Doncic participated in a 5-on-5 game with low-minute players and coaching associates.

“We’re kind of just assessing it day-by-day. We hope to have him back within the next few games,” Redick said after practice. “He was a participant. We just had non-contact practice today. But we got some good work in for about 45 minutes. And he’ll have a stay-ready game at some point. And over the next two days, Thursday, Friday, he’ll have some more opportunities to play live basketball. And then we’ll make a decision on Saturday. If it’s not Saturday, hopefully it’s Monday.”

EL SEGUNDO, CA, FEBRUARY 4, 2025: General Manager Rob Pelinka, left, introduces new Lakers player Luka Doncic, right, at the Lakers training facility in El Segundo on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Doncic said he took more time in this recovery for his calf injury in order to get things back to 100%.

After Wednesday’s practice, Doncic’s friend and former teammate Dorian Finney-Smith defended Doncic and his conditioning.

“I know him, man. He wants to play the whole game. Now I think he played like 40 minutes every game last playoffs,” Finney-Smith said. “So that’s one thing about L, he a hooper, he want to play. So I don’t really look at the noise, I look at his production and he produced. ... If I’m putting up them type of numbers, maybe I need to be 270.”

Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

