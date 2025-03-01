Austin Reaves is day to day after tests show no serious injury to calf

Lakers guard Austin Reaves appears to have avoided serious injury after leaving Friday’s game against the Clippers because of soreness in a calf.

Austin Reaves will not miss significant time after testing on his sore calf revealed no significant problems, a person with knowledge of the injury who is not authorized to speak publicly confirmed to The Times.

The Lakers listed Reaves and fellow guard Jordan Goodwin, who sprained an ankle late in the win over the Clippers on Friday, as doubtful for the final regular-season meeting with the Clippers on Sunday. LeBron James and Luka Doncic are both questionable because of injury management issues.

According to people with knowledge of the situation, Reaves felt tightness in the calf during the first quarter Friday. He checked out of the game after just nine minutes and went to the locker room, with concerns that he might’ve suffered a calf strain — a notoriously tricky NBA injury that recently cost Doncic seven weeks.

Reaves underwent multiple imaging tests on Saturday before getting the good news on the scans in the early evening.

Reaves is averaging 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists a game this season, one of 15 players in the NBA with 19-4-6 averages.

The Lakers won’t have Rui Hachimura as he recovers from knee soreness, though he too avoided serious injury, coach JJ Redick said Friday. Hachimura exited the Lakers’ win against Minnesota on Thursday.