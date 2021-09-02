Tell us what we left off our list of Southern California’s college bars
Whether you’re a USC football fan or you build your Saturdays around the Big Ten conference, having a place to be among your fellow fans is important.
That’s why our sports reporters have created the Ultimate SoCal college football sports bar guide.
But every good list must evolve and this one is no exception. That’s why we want to hear from you. Tell us about your favorite bar that hosts events for your Power Five team and we may add it to our list.
