Belmont Stakes 2021: Live updates and odds for Rombauer, Essential Quality and more

Belmont Stakes 2021 horses: Essential Quality

Essential Quality trains Thursday ahead of the 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes. (Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

Post 2: Essential Quality

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Luis Saez

Owner: Godolphin

Purchase price: Homebred

Morning line: 2-1

Jon White’s analysis: When Essential Quality was a 2-year-old, the first time he had a workout for Cox at Keeneland on June 16, the trainer told his assistant that the Kentucky-bred colt “was a Belmont horse,” or words to that effect. All these months later, Essential Quality gets his chance to prove if that statement was prophetic. Essential Quality was five for five going into the Kentucky Derby. He ended up fourth as the 5-2 favorite in the 1 1/4-mile classic, one length behind Medina Spirit, who won at odds of 12-1. Essential Quality had a wide trip, traveling 68 feet (approximately seven to eight lengths) farther than Medina Spirit, according to Trakus. Before that, when Essential Quality won the 1 1/8-mile Blue Grass Stakes by a neck at Keeneland, he traveled 29 feet farther than runner-up Highly Motivated. The Belmont Stakes is known as “The Test of the Champion.” That’s literally the case this year in that Essential Quality, the Eclipse Award-winning 2-year-old male champion of 2020, will be tested in a 1 1/2-mile race Saturday.

Tapit is the sire of Essential Quality. Cox often has alluded to his belief that 1 1/2 miles will suit Essential Quality because of his sire. If Essential Quality gets the job done Saturday, it will be Tapit’s fourth Belmont victory as a sire, tying Lexington’s longstanding record. Lexington’s four Belmont winners were General Duke in 1868, Kingfisher in 1870, Harry Bassett in 1871 and Duke of Magenta in 1878. Tapit’s three Belmont Stakes winners so far have been Tonalist in 2014, Creator in 2016 and Tapwrit in 2017. Tapit also has sired a pair of runners-up in this race: Frosted in 2015 and Tacitus in 2019. Two sons of Tapit have finished third in the Belmont: Lani in 2016 and Hofburg in 2018. Essential Quality appears to have trained splendidly. He recorded sharp five-furlong workouts in :59 and change at Churchill Downs on May 22 and May 29 to suggest it’s all systems go for Saturday’s race.

White’s ranking: First