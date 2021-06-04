Horse racing newsletter: Churchill Downs suspends Baffert for two years

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as Jon White gives us his final Belmont Stakes rankings.

Well, how about that for some news? The Belmont Stakes was completely overshadowed on Wednesday with word that Churchill Downs suspended Hall of Famer Bob Baffert for two years. The track made the announcement after the split sample on Medina Spirit also came back positive for betamethasone.

I wrote a story for the web and print editions of The Times. Just click here.

Rather than go over a lot of stuff you already know, we did this Q and A, which also ran on the web, that hopefully gives you a deeper perspective.

Does this mean Baffert won’t have a Kentucky Derby runner for two years?

That’s the intent of Churchill Downs, but a judge is likely to have the short-term answer when Baffert’s legal team no doubt asks for a temporary restraining order. The key there is the word “temporary.” A TRO is granted to mitigate any harm to an individual before a suit is filed, a jury is picked, a trial is held and a decision is made. Then it can be appealed.

Will other tracks also honor the suspension?

Right now, this only applies to tracks owned by Churchill Downs Inc., which, in addition to its signature name racetrack, includes Arlington Park near Chicago, which is being closed later this year, Fair Grounds in New Orleans, Turfway Park in Kentucky, and Presque Isle Downs, in northwest Pennsylvania. Any other tracks that would join would strictly be on a voluntary basis.

Can’t his horses run under another trainer’s name from the same barn?

The ruling specifically excludes horses from running for any employee of Bob Baffert Racing Stables. Normally, when a trainer gets suspended for a short period of time, the horses just run under the name of the chief assistant. It’s kind of a wink-wink arrangement. It’s unlikely Baffert would want to test this practice given the severity of the penalty and scrutiny on him.

How can a track do this without due process?

The tracks would claim it’s their business to do what they want with it. It’s a hyperbolized version of “No shoes, no shirt, no service.” It was somewhat tested two years ago when the Stronach Group (Santa Anita) barred Jerry Hollendorfer from running at any of its tracks after a series of fatalities. Other tracks, such as those in New York, chose to honor the ban. Others, such as Churchill Downs, did not. Hollendorfer took it to court and got a TRO to allow him to run at Del Mar. Tried the same thing in Los Angeles and Alameda counties and was not granted a TRO. Looking for consistency, you won’t find it.

Can’t the California Horse Racing Board ban him?

Definitely not without due process. You’ll notice that Baffert has not been banned by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission or the New York State Gaming Commission. The violation did not occur in California, so you can expect the CHRB to allow the Kentucky regulators to make a decision and issue a penalty that most assuredly will be less than what Churchill Downs has imposed. States are bound to reciprocate any penalty issued by another jurisdiction. In other words, the CHRB wants no part of this decision.

Will he be allowed to run at Del Mar in a month?

That’s a good question and one Del Mar would surely like to not have on its plate. But it will have to make a judgment. The track said it will “continue to gather information, including regulatory processes, related to the matter. … We will withhold any decisions about this matter until we have all such information.” As for Santa Anita, which only has three weeks left in its current meeting, it has decided to wait for the KHRC to conclude its investigation, a smart move with so little racing time left.

Did the medication Medina Spirit tested positive for help him win the Kentucky Derby?

There is no scientific evidence that betamethasone is a performance enhancer. It’s an anti-inflammatory that is legal, except you can’t test positive for it on race day. The reason for making it a violation is it could hinder veterinarians in their pre-race exams. If a horse has a problem, heat radiates from the affected area. If the problem is treated with an anti-inflammatory, there is no heat and a veterinarian might not discover that a horse might be unsound. One possible defense that Baffert’s attorneys will argue before the regulatory agencies is that the rule against betamethasone only applies to it in an injectable form, not an ointment, as Baffert says it was applied to Medina Spirit.

Does this mean that Baffert is done as a trainer?

There is no doubt that his main specialty is getting horses ready to join the Kentucky Derby trail. Medina Spirit was his record-setting seventh win. If he were to lose two years of that business, you would have to wait to see how many of his regular owners would come back at the conclusion of the suspension. In the end, Baffert’s role in this business will be decided by the owners, not the tracks or courts.

Can Baffert win this case?

That is the ultimate question and it will remain unanswered for likely a couple years.

Jon White’s Belmont Stakes rankings

Here we are with the final rankings for the Belmont Stakes. Jon White does them for us. He’s one of the foremost historians on horse racing as well as being the morning-line maker at Santa Anita and Del Mar. He even has done stints as a steward. He does it all. So, let’s get right to it with his last look at the Triple Crown races for the year. It’s brought to you courtesy of Xpressbet.com. Take it away, Jon.

“Saturday’s 153rd running of the $1.5-million Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park is headed by champion Essential Quality and a quality Southern California-based trio of Preakness Stakes winner Rombauer, Santa Anita Derby winner Rock Your World and Louisiana Derby winner Hot Rod Charlie.

“The 1½-mile event also has attracted a Todd Pletcher-trained threesome led by Florida Derby winner Known Agenda. In addition to Known Agenda, Pletcher sends out Bourbonic, who won the Wood Memorial in a 72-1 upset, and Overtook, a longshot Saturday who ran third in the recent Peter Pan Stakes.

“Pletcher has won the Belmont three times: Rags to Riches in 2007, Palace Malice in 2013 and Tapwrit in 2017.

“Completing the field for this year’s Belmont is the Japanese-based France Go de Ina. He is the biggest price on the Belmont Stakes morning line at 30-1 after being an also-ran in the Preakness.

“Courtesy of Xpressbet, below is how I rank the eight 3-year-olds entered in Saturday’s Belmont:

“1. Essential Quality. Post position 2. Morning-line favorite at odds of 2-1. Trainer Brad Cox. Jockey Luis Saez.

“When Essential Quality was a 2-year-old, the first time he had a workout for Cox at Keeneland on June 16, the trainer told his assistant that the Kentucky-bred colt ‘was a Belmont horse,’ or words to that effect. All these months later, Essential Quality gets his chance to prove if that statement was prophetic.

“Essential Quality was five for five going into the Kentucky Derby. He ended up fourth as the 5-2 favorite in the 1¼-mile classic, one length behind Medina Spirit, who won at odds of 12-1. Essential Quality had a wide trip, traveling 68 feet (approximately seven to eight lengths) farther than Medina Spirit, according to Trakus. Prior to that, when Essential Quality won the 1 1/8-mile Blue Grass Stakes by a neck at Keeneland, he traveled 29 feet farther than runner-up Highly Motivated.

“The Belmont Stakes is known as ‘The Test of the Champion.’ That’s literally the case this year in that Essential Quality, the Eclipse Award-winning 2-year-old male champion of 2020, will be tested in a 1½-mile race Saturday.

“Tapit is the sire of Essential Quality. Cox often has alluded to his belief that 1½ miles will suit Essential Quality because of his sire.

“If Essential Quality gets the job done Saturday, it will be Tapit’s fourth Belmont victory as a sire, tying Lexington’s longstanding record. Lexington’s four Belmont winners were General Duke in 1868, Kingfisher in 1870, Harry Bassett in 1871 and Duke of Magenta in 1878.

“Tapit’s three Belmont Stakes winners so far have been Tonalist in 2014, Creator in 2016 and Tapwrit in 2017. Tapit also has sired a pair of runners-up in this race: Frosted in 2015 and Tacitus in 2019. Two sons of Tapit have finished third in the Belmont: Lani in 2016 and Hofburg in 2018.

“Essential Quality appears to have trained splendidly. He recorded sharp five-furlong workouts in :59 and change at Churchill Downs on May 22 and May 29 to suggest it’s all systems go for Saturday’s race.

“2. Rock Your World. (Post 7, 9-2, John Sadler, Joel Rosario.)

“Unraced at 2, Rock Your World won a pair of grass races at Santa Anita, then registered a front-running 4 1/4-length victory in the 1 1/8-mile Santa Anita Derby when racing on dirt for the first time.

“Taking a three-for-three record into the Kentucky Derby, Rock Your World was sent away as the 9-2 second favorite. But Rock Your World’s race essentially was over about as quickly as you can say his name. With Rosario in the saddle, Rock Your World broke a step slowly, then got squeezed back. The incident was severe enough that Rosario temporarily had a foot slip out of the stirrup.

“As a consequence of the rocky start, Rock Your World was much farther back early in the Kentucky Derby than he had ever been before. With an alert and clean break this time, look for the Kentucky-bred Candy Ride colt to set the pace. It’s possible that Rock Your World will be allowed to roll along comfortably on a solo lead through the early furlongs. If that does happen, Rock Your World is a big-time threat to do what he did in the Santa Anita Derby.

“There is encouragement that Rock Your World can succeed at Saturday’s 1½-mile trip in that he’s a grandson of 2003 Belmont Stakes winner Empire Maker.

“3. Hot Rod Charlie (Post 4, 7-2, Doug O’Neill, Flavien Prat.)

“The feeling here is Hot Rod Charlie has an excellent chance to finish 1-2-3, just as the Kentucky-bred Oxbow colt has done in each of his five races since having blinkers added to his equipment.

“Virtually ignored by bettors at last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, Hot Rod Charlie finished second at odds of 94-1, three-quarters of a length behind Essential Quality.

“Hot Rod Charlie did defeat Essential Quality in the Kentucky Derby when edging him by a head for third. Hot Rod Charlie lost that race by one length at odds of 5-1.

“Two days after the Kentucky Derby, O’Neill received a commitment from agent Brad Pegram that Prat would ride Hot Rod Charlie in the Belmont. Prat then won the Preakness aboard Rombauer in an 11-1 upset. Despite Rombauer’s Preakness victory, Pegram told O’Neill that they would be honoring their commitment to ride Hot Ride Charlie in the Belmont.

“4. Rombauer. (Post 3, 3-1, Michael McCarthy, John Velazquez.)

“When Prat elected to stick with Hot Rod Charlie, Velazquez found himself in the right spot at the right time to pick up the mount on Rombauer, a strong Belmont Stakes contender.

“Rombauer was impressive in the Preakness. Sixth early, he generated a powerful closing kick to win going away by 3½ lengths. It was his best race yet by far.

“Can Rombauer turn the tables on both Essential Quality and Hot Rod Charlie? Rombauer finished fifth behind that pair in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. Essential Quality also defeated Rombauer by 5 3/4 lengths in the Blue Grass.

“The concern here is Rombauer is being asked to come back in just three weeks and go 1½ miles after running such a big race in Baltimore. The Kentucky-bred Twirling Candy colt seems to be a candidate to regress off such an effort.

“On the other hand, Rombauer just might be blossoming and, if that’s the case, another dynamite performance could be seen from him Saturday.

“Rombauer is attempting to become the first horse to win the Preakness and Belmont without having started in the Kentucky Derby since Pillory in 1922. The Derby and Preakness were run on the same day (May 13) in 1922.

“5. Known Agenda. (Post 6, 6-1, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr.)

“Known Agenda appears to be Pletcher’s best chance to get a fourth Belmont Stakes victory. After winning just one of his first four starts, Known Agenda added blinkers for his next three starts. Known Agenda won a race by 11 lengths at Gulfstream Park on Feb 26, followed by a 2 3/4-length triumph in the Florida Derby.

“Breaking from the inside rail in the Kentucky Derby, Known Agenda lacked early speed, never menaced and finished ninth at odds of 9-1.

“Curlin is the sire of Known Agenda. Curlin finished second in the 2007 Belmont Stakes when he lost by only head to the filly Rags to Riches.

“A victory Saturday by Known Agenda certainly is not out of the question.

“6. Bourbonic. (Post 1, 15-1, Todd Pletcher, Kendrick Carmouche.)

“Even though Bourbonic is going to be a longshot Saturday, his odds probably will be considerably shorter than in the Wood Memorial. He rallied from last to win the Wood by a head at 72-1. Bourbonic returned $146.50 for each $2 win wager. It was the highest win mutuel in the 96-year history of the Wood, breaking the record of $129.50 Manassa Mauler paid in 1959.

“Bourbonic went on to finish 13th in the Kentucky Derby at odds of 30-1.

“Preakness winner Bernardini is the sire of Bourbonic. Bernardini is a son of 1992 Belmont winner A.P. Indy and grandson of 1977 Belmont winner Seattle Slew. Bourbonic’s dam, Dancing Afleet, is a daughter of 2005 Belmont winner Afleet Alex.

“7. Overtook. (Post 8, 20-1, Todd Pletcher, Manny Franco.)

“Franco rode the 4-5 favorite in the 2020 Belmont, Tiz the Law, who won by 3 3/4 lengths.

“What a difference a year makes.

“This time Franco’s Belmont mount is Overtook, who will receive little respect from bettors, as evidenced by his morning-line price.

“Overtook has won once in five career starts. He finished second in the Withers Stakes at Aqueduct on Feb. 6, then ran third in the Peter Pan at Belmont Park on May 8.

“In an equipment change, Overtook adds blinkers Saturday. Overtook did race with blinkers in two of his three races as a 2-year-old, but he lost both times. In fact, the last time he raced with blinkers, he lost by 21 lengths in a Nov. 8 maiden race won by Known Agenda.

“Overtook, like Known Agenda, is by 2007 Belmont runner-up Curlin. Overtook’s dam is a daughter of 1992 Belmont winner A.P. Indy and granddaughter of 1977 Belmont winner Seattle Slew.

“8. France Go de Ina. (Post 5, 30-1, Hideyuki Mori, Ricardo Santana Jr.)

“Based in Japan, France Go de Ina won two of three in that country last year. In his 2021 debut, France Go de Ina finished sixth in the UAE Derby. The Kentucky-bred son of Will Take Charge then ran seventh in the Preakness at odds of 24-1.

“France Go de Ina is eligible to receive a $1-million bonus offered by the New York Racing Assn. to any Japanese-based horse who wins the Belmont. Let’s just say it will be shocking if NYRA has to cut that check.”

Trevor is back

Del Mar announced on Thursday that, after a year’s COVID sabbatical, Trevor Denman will be back to call the summer and fall meetings at the seaside track. Previously he called every summer meeting between 1984 and 2019, before missing last year. There was a bit of foreshadowing when Larry Collmus, who did an outstanding job as Denman’s temporary replacement, changed his Twitter page to remove the fact he was the Del Mar race caller. When contacted recently, Collmus said he expected a decision soon but didn’t know what it was as, no doubt, his nose was growing exponentially.

Collmus, Denman, Dinerman, Mirahmadi, Wrona. (Note alphabetical order.) You tell me which region has it as good as we do. You can’t. All of which gives us a thin excuse to show you a cult classic, worst ever sports broadcast. Just watch here. If you don’t chuckle, you have no sense of humor. Remember, boom goes the dynamite.

Santa Anita preview

Santa Anita has an eight-race program beginning at 1 p.m. Half the races are on the turf (the odd-numbered ones) and there really is no feature. There are three races with a purse of $61,000, so we’ll just skip that item today. The news, though, continues to be the small fields. Four of the races have six pre-scratch starters, three have five and the last race, the conclusion of the pick six, has nine. Enough said.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 5, 6, 6, 6, 5, 5, 6, 9.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

EIGHTH RACE: No. 2 Call Nine One One (10-1)

Call Nine One One was in the stretch 12 days ago and made a nice late move to run third and on the gallop out pass the winner. Jockey upgrade today to Tyler Baze for a horse with the top last race speed and closing kick. I like this 10-1 value to end the Friday card.

Sunday’s result: Desert Swarm broke slow, then rushed up to second and stalked into the turn before fading. Swarm obviously needed the race, but I am making a note for the next race.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races preview

A look at thoroughbred stakes worth $100,000 or more on Friday. All times PDT.

9:47 Belmont (3): $150,000 Tremont Stakes, 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Little Drama (1-2)

12:18 Belmont (7): Grade 2 $300,000 True North Stakes, 4 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Firenze Fire (2-1)

12:58 Belmont (8): Grade 3 $300,000 Bed o’ Roses takes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Chub Wagon (9-5)

1:42 Belmont (9): Grade 2 $750,000 New York Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Favorite: Harvey’s Lil Goil (3-1)

2:38 Belmont (10): Grade 2 $400,000 Belmont Gold Cup Stakes, 4 and up, 2 miles on turf. Favorite: Baron Samedi (8-5)

Los Alamitos weekend preview

Los Alamitos is the only game in town at night. So, let’s turn things over to marketing and media guru Orlando Gutierrez. Orlando, the floor is yours.

“The grandstand and Vessels Club will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday for simulcasting of racing action from around the country on Belmont Stakes Day. Burgart’s will open at 9 a.m. You can reserve an outdoor table in the Vessels Club at (714) 820-2681.

“On Friday night, a pair of allowance events for 3-year-olds will headline the eight-race program. The first will have horses looking for their second victory. London Toby stands out after winning his 2021 debut in sparkling fashion on May 1. The gelding by Favorite Cartel led every step of the way on the way to a 1 ½-length victory in a fast 300-yard time of :15.36.

“London Toby ran only twice during his freshman season, but he was impressive then as well. His career debut was a second-place finish to multiple Grade 1 stakes finalist Doc Lamb on Oct. 16. He returned with a second-place finish in a trial to the Grade 1 Golden State Million Futurity, only beaten by the eventual winner and AQHA champion 2-year-old gelding Apollitical Gold. Force For Good, who was third in a trial to the Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity, is another top contender.

“The eighth race at 330 yards will see a group aiming for a third career win. Los Alamitos Oaks finalist Comaneci and El Primero Del Año Derby finalist Watch Over Bella are among the top contenders. First post on Friday is 6 p.m.

“The last time Black Fryday and Victorio Jess JQM met in an allowance was May 2 and less than 2/100ths of a second separated them. The multiple stakes winner Black Fryday covered the 330 yards in :16.865, while Victorio Jess JQM came in at :16.880. Their rematch is set for Saturday in a $13,800 allowance at 330 yards.

“Black Fryday has been a classy runner for a long time. The son of Favorite Cartel won the Governor’s Cup Derby and Southern California Derby in 2018 while scoring a total of seven wins for $351,278. After skipping the 2020 racing season, Black Fryday has returned with some strong effort, running fourth in a trial to the Grade 1 Brad McKinzie Los Alamitos Winter Championship before coming back with his allowance win last month.

“Victorio Jess JQM has posted his share of terrific efforts as well. A three-time winner, he’s finished in the money six times earning over $32,000. Turning the tables on Black Fryday and winning would be an accomplishment to remember for Victorio Jess JQM.

“The feature race on Sunday is a conditioned allowance event for winning juveniles. Cumbia, a filly by the underrated stallion Caritas, will head the field. The California-bred finished out of the money in her trial to the Robert Adair Kindergarten Futurity on April 15 before returning here with a tremendous 1¼-length win when posting the meet’s fastest time of :12.074 at 220 yards. The field will also feature Fly Light, a filly who won her debut on May 1.

“Last Sunday’s trials to the Grade 1 $1,120,000 Ed Burke Million Futurity were dominated by trainer Jose Flores, who won five of the first six trials. Four of those winners advanced to the 350-yard final on Sunday, June 20. Eye On The Sky, who came in as the top name in the trials, was among the qualifiers for Flores along with Black Coffeee, Sweet Dasha Fire, and Chizum.

“Golden Boi was the fastest qualifier after winning by a half-length. I had Golden Boi ranked No. 1 in my top 10 list of juveniles earlier this year, but then he ran a troubled fourth in an allowance. It was good to see him return to his earlier form when it mattered most. I ranked Eye On The Sky at the top spot in my latest top 10, so it’ll be a treat to see them meet for the first time in a million-dollar race later this month.”

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

THIRD RACE: No. 1 Sizzling Indian (7-2)

He just dead-heated with the heavy odds-on favorite in his first start for these connections while earning a solid figure that is very competitive against this cast of rivals. In that race 19 nights ago, this runner broke quickest of the six and dueled harshly with an outside speed rival for most of this affair before putting that entrant away, He then steadily matched strides with the perfect-tripped public choice. He should move forward Friday in his second start for these quality connections.

Now the star of the show, Friday’s entries.

Santa Anita Entries for Friday, June 4. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 71st day of a 81-day meet. FIRST RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 My Indy Jose Valdivia, Jr. 124 Samuel Nichols 9-5 45,000 2 Lemonade Stand Tyler Baze 124 Tim Yakteen 9-5 45,000 3 Henchman Geovanni Franco 120 Jeff Mullins 8-1 50,000 4 Silent Musketier Alexis Centeno 119 Samuel Nichols 12-1 45,000 5 Seven Charms Juan Hernandez 126 Michael W. McCarthy 8-5 50,000 SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 to u year olds. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Nicole Grace Jessica Pyfer 119 Patrick Gallagher 5-2 12,500 2 Secret Square Wayne Barnett 124 Michael S. Wilson 15-1 12,500 3 Exchange Vows Emily Ellingwood 113 Sal Gonzalez 8-1 16,000 4 Flatterwithjewels Juan Hernandez 126 David E. Hofmans 2-1 16,000 5 Wild Arch Tyler Baze 126 Anthony K. Saavedra 5-2 16,000 6 Info's Treasure Tiago Pereira 124 Ian Kruljac 7-2 12,500 THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. State bred. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Miss O'Brien Edwin Maldonado 120 Blake R. Heap 5-1 2 Galarina Geovanni Franco 120 Daniel Dunham 20-1 3 Sunshine Babe Tiago Pereira 120 Marcelo Polanco 6-5 4 So Very Smart Abel Cedillo 120 Doug F. O'Neill 6-1 5 Unusual Dancer Tyler Baze 126 Bruce Dillenbeck 2-1 6 Mensa On Tap Eswan Flores 120 Daniel Dunham 5-1 FOURTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Precious Insight Jessica Pyfer 117 Walther Solis 20-1 2 We All Agree Edwin Maldonado 122 Luis Mendez 5-2 3 Loveherheart Juan Hernandez 122 Andrew Lerner 10-1 4 Signora Minister Abel Cedillo 122 Peter Miller 3-1 5 Ruby Ray Tyler Baze 122 Doug F. O'Neill 5-2 6 Harddiane Emily Ellingwood 115 Ryan Hanson 2-1 FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Lady Robin Mario Gutierrez 122 Lorenzo Campuzano 6-1 22,500 2 Saving Sophie Alexis Centeno 119 Hector O. Palma 8-1 25,000 3 Zabava Kent Desormeaux 126 J. Keith Desormeaux 9-5 25,000 4 Lucky Peridot Abel Cedillo 124 Peter Miller 1-1 25,000 5 Sabinos Pride Jessica Pyfer 121 Adam Kitchingman 5-1 25,000 SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Illumination Abel Cedillo 120 Bob Baffert 3-5 2 Flipping Fast Juan Hernandez 120 Philip D'Amato 4-1 3 Zydeco Mama Kent Desormeaux 126 J. Keith Desormeaux 6-1 4 Gutz Tiago Pereira 120 William Spawr 6-1 5 Optimas Tyler Baze 126 Sam J. Scolamieri 5-1 SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $39,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Miss Flawless Umberto Rispoli 124 Leonard Powell 4-1 2 Arctic Roll Mario Gutierrez 122 Michael S. Wilson 6-1 3 Kittyhawk Lass Juan Hernandez 124 Ronald W. Ellis 3-1 4 Take a Leap Tiago Pereira 122 Manuel Ortiz, Sr. 6-1 5 A New Peace Jose Valdivia, Jr. 122 Steve Knapp 7-2 6 Nice Ice Tyler Baze 122 Jeff Mullins 2-1 EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 California Buzz Diego Herrera 113 Jeffrey Metz 30-1 20,000 2 Call Nine One One Tyler Baze 120 Manuel Ortiz, Sr. 10-1 20,000 3 Stir the Pot Abel Cedillo 126 Steve Knapp 9-2 20,000 4 Moon Mischief Juan Hernandez 126 Charles S. Treece 5-1 20,000 5 Twirling Derby Geovanni Franco 126 Mark Glatt 7-2 20,000 6 Philly Cheese Emily Ellingwood 113 Ryan Hanson 15-1 20,000 7 Gordy's Boy Cesar Ortega 113 Alexis Barba 6-1 20,000 8 U. S. Cee Gee Jessica Pyfer 115 David E. Hofmans 4-1 20,000 9 Mad Catter Eswan Flores 126 Leonard Powell 4-1 20,000