Rock Your World rolls to Santa Anita Derby victory in debut on dirt

There are a lot of ways to make it to Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby. On Saturday, trainer John Sadler invented a new way: Have your horse make his first start on dirt in the Santa Anita Derby.

Rock Your World, after two victories on the turf, made his debut on the main track by going strong out of the gate and breezing around the 1 1/8 miles to win the $750,000 race by a commanding 4¼ lengths. It was also the first Grade 1 win in the United States for jockey Umberto Rispoli, whose arm thrusting made no secret of how happy he was with the triumph.

It will be Sadler’s fifth start in the Kentucky Derby and first since 2014. His best finish was sixth in his Derby debut when Corby ran in 1993.

As for his plan, he indicated it was the best way to go for a horse that ran his first race Jan. 1 and his second Feb. 27 in the Pasadena Stakes.

Advertisement

“It was our plan to develop the horse a little bit,” Sadler said. “So, I said we’ll go grass a couple of times and then we’ll try the dirt in the Santa Anita Derby. It was the plan, and it actually worked out.”

It was not always the plan for Rock Your World to go right to the lead, but that’s what he did and then led at every call. The race changed slightly when Roman Centurian, on the rail, scratched Friday. That meant that there was only one horse inside of Rock Your World, and that was Dream Shake.

“The post dictated the strategy,” Sadler said. “[When we got the two,] I actually got [Rispoli] in the morning at 8 a.m. in the paddock and I said, ‘Go big or go home.’ You have to get [to the front]. I didn’t see any chance for him here if the field came over on top of him.”

Advertisement

Exiting the far turn, Medina Spirit and Dream Shake were in position to challenge, but they were no match for the winner. Rock Your World was the most expensive horse in the race, purchased as a yearling for $650,000. He was bred by veteran trainer Ron McAnally.

Rock Your World paid $12.40, $4.60 and $3.40. Medina Spirit was second, followed by Dream Shake, Defunded, Law Professor, Parnelli, The Great One, Back Ring Luck and Ottothelegend.

Medina Spirit was the even-money favorite and qualified for the Kentucky Derby with 40 points to go with the 34 points he already had.

“He did have some left in the tank at the end and he kept coming,” jockey John Velazquez said of the Bob Baffert-trained colt. “But the other horse got away pretty well and opened up again. It was too hard to catch up.”

Advertisement

Rock Your World is owned by Hronis Racing and Talla Racing, which translates to Kosta and Pete Hronis and Michael Talla. It will be the first Kentucky Derby for all of them. The Hronis brothers have had success with older horses running for Sadler. In 2018, they won the Eclipse Award for top owners, partially based on the success of Accelerate, who won the Breeders’ Cup Classic along with four other Grade 1 races.

“We’ve always dreamt about being in a Triple Crown race,” Kosta Hronis said. “The Triple Crown is a big deal to the public, who may not understand [the importance of older horses]. We are just so honored to go to the Kentucky Derby and be a part of that. … [He’ll be] making his fourth start of his career in the Kentucky Derby. I guess we have nothing to lose. Just go in there and enjoy it.”

Two years ago, the presumptive Kentucky Derby favorite was Omaha Beach, until he scratched with a throat problem. He started his career with three races on the turf but without a win. It was more out of necessity that trainer Richard Mandella tried the dirt.

Advertisement

Sadler had the surface switch in mind from the start.

“Everybody’s got a different plan, and this was my plan this year,” Sadler said. “So, I’ll look smart for about an hour,” Hronis said.

The Santa Anita Derby was run in front of a limited number of fans. There were cars parked behind the backstretch, something not seen in more than a year. The track also opened the infield to fans. Attendance was 8,246.

Before the race, Hronis was asked by his new partner, Talla, how he thought their horse would do. He answered more with fancy than fact. Although, as it turned out, he was pretty close.

Advertisement

“I said, ‘I think he wins clear by five lengths,’ ” Hronis said.

It was only 4¼, but you have to figure that was just fine with everybody.