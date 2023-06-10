Belmont Stakes 2023: Live updates, predictions, odds and start time

Met Mile should offer an exciting Belmont Stakes undercard

Junior Alvarado celebrates on Cody’s Wish after winning the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile in November. (Darron Cummings / Associated Press)

ELMONT, N.Y. — It’s natural that all the talk is about the Belmont Stakes, but there is an exceptional race on the undercard, the Metropolitan Handicap, otherwise known as the Met Mile.

There are two Southern California-based horses in the race in Slow Down Andy for trainer Doug O’Neill and Dr. Schivel for Mark Glatt. Both are 10-1 on the morning line.

The favorite is also the sentimental story of last year, Cody’s Wish, a horse named after Cody Dorman, who was born with Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome. He is in a wheelchair and communicates by tablet. He met the then weanling at the farm as part of the Make-a-Wish program. The horse put his head in Cody’s lap and a true feel-good story was made.

Cody’s Wish has won eight of his 12 races and his last five, including the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile. He is the 7-5 favorite.

This will be Slow Down Andy’s first race of the year after finishing third behind Cody’s Wish in the Dirt Mile.

“He didn’t have a bad trip in the Dirt Mile, he just didn’t have a lucky trip,” O’Neill told the press office of the New York Racing Assn. “With a little more luck, I think he could have won. That being said, it gives us hope that when he’s spot on — and we’re hoping that he’ll be spot on — that he can compete with Cody’s Wish. It’s deep waters, but Slow Down Andy is a special colt and we’re optimistic.

“He’s doing really well, though. It’s an extremely tough race, but you can’t win it if you’re not in it. We’re taking a chance with him. We know he’s talented enough, it’s just a matter of if he’s talented enough off the layoff.”

The colt is owned by Paul and Zillah Reddam, longtime clients of O’Neill. Slow Down Andy was sired by Nyquist, who won the Kentucky Derby for O’Neill and the Reddams.

“It would really validate Slow Down Andy as a race horse,” O’Neill said. “You hear it so often because it’s true that the Met Mile really stamps a horse as having a really strong chance of being a top stallion. That would mean a lot for all of us. For anyone with the ambition of wanting to have a stud, this is a race you want to be part of.”