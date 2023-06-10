Belmont Stakes 2023: Live updates, predictions, odds and start time

Know your Belmont Stakes horses: Tapit Shoes (Post 1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Owner: Spendthrift Farm, Steve Landers Racing, Michael Dubb, Martin Schwartz, Ten Strike Racing, Jim Bakke, Titletown Racing, Kueber Racing, Big Easy Racing, Winners Win and Michael Caruso.
Purchase price: $300,000
Lifetime record: 5-1-1-1
Winnings: $82,878
Last race: Second in the Bath House Row at Oaklawn
Morning line: 20-1
Comment: Horses sired by Tapit have won four of the last eight Belmont Stakes. His trainer Brad Cox won the Belmont with Essential Quality in 2021. His jockey, Jose Ortiz, won this race in 2017 aboard Tapwrit. Cox has three horses in the race, so don’t be surprised if this colt pushes the pace in order to benefit the two closers in Cox’s barn. Tapit Shoes did not compete in either previous Triple Crown race. He seems a little light on experience and has only won a maiden race. Ortiz is the fifth different jockey to ride him.
Met Mile should offer an exciting Belmont Stakes undercard
ELMONT, N.Y. — It’s natural that all the talk is about the Belmont Stakes, but there is an exceptional race on the undercard, the Metropolitan Handicap, otherwise known as the Met Mile.
There are two Southern California-based horses in the race in Slow Down Andy for trainer Doug O’Neill and Dr. Schivel for Mark Glatt. Both are 10-1 on the morning line.
The favorite is also the sentimental story of last year, Cody’s Wish, a horse named after Cody Dorman, who was born with Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome. He is in a wheelchair and communicates by tablet. He met the then weanling at the farm as part of the Make-a-Wish program. The horse put his head in Cody’s lap and a true feel-good story was made.
Cody’s Wish has won eight of his 12 races and his last five, including the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile. He is the 7-5 favorite.
This will be Slow Down Andy’s first race of the year after finishing third behind Cody’s Wish in the Dirt Mile.
“He didn’t have a bad trip in the Dirt Mile, he just didn’t have a lucky trip,” O’Neill told the press office of the New York Racing Assn. “With a little more luck, I think he could have won. That being said, it gives us hope that when he’s spot on — and we’re hoping that he’ll be spot on — that he can compete with Cody’s Wish. It’s deep waters, but Slow Down Andy is a special colt and we’re optimistic.
“He’s doing really well, though. It’s an extremely tough race, but you can’t win it if you’re not in it. We’re taking a chance with him. We know he’s talented enough, it’s just a matter of if he’s talented enough off the layoff.”
The colt is owned by Paul and Zillah Reddam, longtime clients of O’Neill. Slow Down Andy was sired by Nyquist, who won the Kentucky Derby for O’Neill and the Reddams.
“It would really validate Slow Down Andy as a race horse,” O’Neill said. “You hear it so often because it’s true that the Met Mile really stamps a horse as having a really strong chance of being a top stallion. That would mean a lot for all of us. For anyone with the ambition of wanting to have a stud, this is a race you want to be part of.”
What time does the Belmont Stakes start? What TV channel is it on?
ELMONT, N.Y. — The best race of the Triple Crown series is Saturday at Belmont Park. Not surprisingly, it’s called the Belmont Stakes.
And we’re betting you want to know what time the race will be run. The time generally doesn’t change except by a minute or two from year to year, so unless you have the memory of a goldfish (miss you already Ted Lasso) you kind of know. But not his year.
It’s starting around 7:02 p.m. on the East Coast, which is about 15 minutes later than it normally does.
OK, let’s run them down.
Belmont Stakes ‘will pays’ provide glimpse into betting payouts
ELMONT, N.Y. — One of the most reliable ways to predict how the betting will go on race day is to look at the “will pays” when they are connected to a race the previous day. The track put together a two-day bet that connected the two-mile Belmont Gold Cup with the 1½-mile Belmont Stakes.
The Gold Cup was won by the favorite Siskany. So, if you have that correct, here are the payoffs to the Belmont Stakes horses.
1. Tapit Shoes $443.75
2. Tapit Trice $48.00
3. Arcangelo $131.25
4. National Treasure $131.25
5. Il Miracolo $1,657.50
6. Forte $41.00
7. Hit Show $126.25
8. Angel of Empire $48.50
9. Red Route One $283.75
Bob Baffert’s return to Belmont Stakes highlights exciting close to Triple Crown series
ELMONT, N.Y. — The sky over Belmont Park had cleared, gone was the orange haze from Canadian wildfires that forced state officials to suspend racing and training two days before the final leg of the Triple Crown.
Horse racing was to resume in a few hours as Bob Baffert hopped out of his black Escalade and pointed up.
“The weather here is better than California,” Baffert said. “We haven’t seen the sun in two weeks, it’s cloudy and gloomy there.”
Friday was Baffert’s first time back at Belmont Park since 2018, when Justify completed his bid to become the 13th winner of the Triple Crown. It was crazy back then, with about 50 members of the media breathlessly awaiting every utterance from the Hall of Fame trainer.
Belmont Stakes betting update: Forte still the favorite, Tapit Trice slips
ELMONT, N.Y. — In the first look at the Belmont Stakes odds board, the morning linemaker pretty much predicted the sentiment that the public would have. The only one that strayed much is Tapit Trice. The second favorite on the morning line, the colt has drifted from 3-1 to 6-1 and is now the fourth choice.
Forte remains as the favorite at 5-2 followed by Angel of Empire (7-2) and National Treasure (9-2). So far $2.884 million has been placed in the win pool.
With five hours to go to post time, here are the odds:
1. Tapit Shoes 16-1
2. Tapit Trice 6-1
3. Arcangelo 7-1
4. National Treasure 9-2
5. Il Miracolo 19-1
6. Forte 5-2
7. Hit Show 10-1
8. Angel of Empire 7-2
9. Red Route One 12-1
Air quality continues to improve for Belmont Stakes
ELMONT, N.Y. — As you start to look at all the variables that go into picking a winner of the Belmont Stakes, here’s one you don’t have to worry about: the weather. The track is fast and the turf is firm.
At about 7 p.m. EDT, which is around Belmont Stakes start time, the temperature is expected to be 73 degrees with virtually no chance of rain. There is a slight chance of rain in the 6 p.m. hour but otherwise things will be dry.
Earlier in the week there was fear the air quality would be bad because of the Canadian wildfires that have been blowing smoke across the northeastern United States for several days. Racing and training was canceled on Thursday. Fear no more.
Here is a sampling of the air quality index in a few cities on Saturday morning:
Elmont, N.Y.: 30
Los Angeles: 47
Chicago: 70
Washington, D.C.: 75
When trainer Bob Baffert arrived at Belmont Park on Friday morning, he was asked about the air quality.
“L.A. horses know how to breathe bad air,” he quipped.
As it turns out, nothing to worry about.
Santa Anita-based Anarchist finishes second in the True North
ELMONT, N.Y. — The first stakes race of Belmont Park’s biggest day saw a very strong performance by trainer Doug O’Neill’s Anarchist, who finished second in the Grade 2 $250,000 True North Handicap. Jockey Joel Rosario guided the 4-year-old colt to the outside down the stretch to close in on heavy favorite Elite Power and lose by 1¾ lengths.
Anarchist went off at 12-1 odds. In his previous race he won the Grade 3 Jacques Cartier Stakes at Woodbine, running for trainer Josie Carroll. O’Neill transferred the horse to the Canadian-based Carroll just for the one race. Previously the colt finished second in the Kona Gold and San Simeon at Santa Anita.
“He ran huge,” said Leandro Mora, O’Neill’s top assistant, who was prepping the horse in New York. “We’re very happy with how he’s done it. We believe he’s going up the ladder. We have high dreams for him. We would like to take him to the Breeders’ Cup [at Santa Anita] and the Dubai Golden Shaheen.”
Elite Power paid $3.50, $2.90 and $2.10. Anarchist paid $6.50 and $3.10. Strobe was third.
“It was a good trip,” Rosario said. “He broke really well. He stayed right behind the two speed horses. The other horse just came with a strong finish. Our horse ran really good. It was a good second place.”
Today’s Flavor finished fourth in the race. He is owned by Paul and Zillah Reddam, O’Neill’s longtime client. He was moved to New York at the end of the year from O’Neill’s barn and has been racing for George Weaver.