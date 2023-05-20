Preakness Stakes 2023: Live updates, predictions, odds and start time

Preakness Stakes gets no respect in the Triple Crown

Horses run in the 2022 Preakness Stakes. Legendary Los Angeles Times columnist Jim Murray had a unique way of describing where the Preakness Stakes stands in horse racing. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

Editor’s note: Los Angeles Times columnist and Pulitzer Prize winner Jim Murray wrote about the Preakness exactly 60 years ago on May 20, 1963.)

If the Triple Crown of horse racing — the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont — were sisters, the Preakness would be the one with buckteeth and glasses. No one would notice her at a party and her dance card would contain more blank spaces than her bridgework.

The only way the Preakness can get its name in the history books is if the same horse wins it who wins the Derby and the Belmont. As far as the studbook is concerned, it’s just the eighth race at Pimlico on a Saturday afternoon. The Preakness winner is the vice president of the sport of kings. Anyone who can name the past five winners of the Preakness who were non-winners of the Kentucky Derby or the Belmont goes to the head of the class and gets a year’s free subscription to Uncle Ben’s Can’t Lose Special.

Part of the trouble is they don’t have a state drink in Maryland and their state song was not whipped up by Stephen Foster but by some German with the afternoon off and the use of the organ. “Maryland, My Maryland” is known in Munich as “Oh, Christmas Tree” and nothing more. Maryland has been on a losing streak since Barbara Fritchie.

The front page of the Los Angeles Times Sports section on May 20, 1963. (Los Angeles Times)

Some horsemen scorn the Kentucky Derby because it comes too early in the year. Well, so does the Preakness. Others rap the Derby because it’s a quarter-mile shorter than the Belmont. Well, the Preakness is a sixteenth shorter than the Derby. It’s on a real Schneider.

There is something they could do. They could get Irving Berlin to whip them up something real nice with one finger and Meredith Willson to orchestrate.

They could come up with a drink like apple cider with birdseed in it — or Scotch and maple syrup. It wouldn’t be much worse than the Bourbon and weeds of Kentucky.

But there isn’t much they can do about the race itself unless Kentucky should outlaw the game. If that happens, Maryland would be the logical heir and next-of-kin. Maryland is, after all, the second most famous breeding ground for thoroughbred horseflesh. It wouldn’t do to ape Kentucky too much. The “Maryland Derby” wouldn’t do at all. The “Maryland Homburg,” perhaps, in honor of official Washington, which is only a furlong away. I guess you would say the Homburg is old hat now that the Republicans are out of office and You-Know-Who goes around bareheaded all the time to the great distress of the Danbury hat makers.

Which brings me to the reason I’m sorry Candy Spots won the Preakness. It now becomes all too apparent he should have won the Kentucky Derby. If he wins the Belmont, I’ll sit right down and have a good cry. It’s been 15 years since a horse won the Triple Crown. And, if it turns out the only horse race Candy Spots ever lost was the Kentucky Derby, that’s almost worse than not winning any. I can just see owner Rex Ellsworth and trainer Mish Tenney coming home and the little woman saying, “Darlings, you won the Preakness and the Belmont!” And their answering: “Yeah. But you should have seen the one that got away.”

I rather feel there’s more truth than horse laughs in my colleague, Al Wolf’s observation that, until Mish Tenney, no one ever thought of using the Kentucky Derby for a tightener before. Mish knows more about horses than I’ll ever know. All he has to do for that is be able to recognize a gelding across a room. But when a horse finishes one race at a limp after prepping on works alone and, two weeks later, puts away the same competition with a yawn, you have to start looking around for reasons. I think we all agree the stable was trying. They had the best rider and the best horse.

The conditioning needs some examining. You know, California has had only one legit Kentucky Derby champion in its history — Swaps. It has never had a Triple Crown champion. Maybe it never will.

It is very hard under those circumstances to settle for the sister. I mean, if you don’t have to, why take the funny looking [woman] with the curlers in her hair and the old lady always hanging around?

I think I have just the drink for the Preakness. A beer. I want to cry in it. Because, as usual, Lena Horne could have the lyrics for Candy Spots: “It’s the wrong race, in the wrong place. And though you won it, it’s a too late race …”