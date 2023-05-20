Preakness Stakes 2023: Live updates, predictions, odds and start time

Know your Preakness horses: National Treasure (Post 1)
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: John Velazquez
Owner: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Robert E. Masterson, Stonestreet Stables, Jay A. Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital, Catherine Donovan
Breeder: Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds
Purchase price: $500,000
Lifetime record: 5-1-1-2
Winnings: $345,000
Last race: Fourth in the Santa Anita Derby
Morning line: 3-1
Comment: This horse has a legit chance to win. There isn’t a lot of early speed in the race and from the one post he can easily go to the lead and set slow fractions and just hope to hang on. He’s back with trainer Bob Baffert after running in the Santa Anita Derby for Tim Yakteen. This will be Baffert’s first physical appearance at the Preakness in two years. After the Medina Spirit positive medication test in the Kentucky Derby in 2021, he sent Medina Spirit to the Preakness but did not show up to keep from being a distraction. He is adding blinkers for the first time. They are used to help focus a horse and keep them from looking at their surroundings. He has two bullet works in his last two works. One negative is he has won only one time, in his debut as a maiden.
Preakness Stakes gets no respect in the Triple Crown
Editor’s note: Los Angeles Times columnist and Pulitzer Prize winner Jim Murray wrote about the Preakness exactly 60 years ago on May 20, 1963.)
If the Triple Crown of horse racing — the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont — were sisters, the Preakness would be the one with buckteeth and glasses. No one would notice her at a party and her dance card would contain more blank spaces than her bridgework.
The only way the Preakness can get its name in the history books is if the same horse wins it who wins the Derby and the Belmont. As far as the studbook is concerned, it’s just the eighth race at Pimlico on a Saturday afternoon. The Preakness winner is the vice president of the sport of kings. Anyone who can name the past five winners of the Preakness who were non-winners of the Kentucky Derby or the Belmont goes to the head of the class and gets a year’s free subscription to Uncle Ben’s Can’t Lose Special.
Part of the trouble is they don’t have a state drink in Maryland and their state song was not whipped up by Stephen Foster but by some German with the afternoon off and the use of the organ. “Maryland, My Maryland” is known in Munich as “Oh, Christmas Tree” and nothing more. Maryland has been on a losing streak since Barbara Fritchie.
Some horsemen scorn the Kentucky Derby because it comes too early in the year. Well, so does the Preakness. Others rap the Derby because it’s a quarter-mile shorter than the Belmont. Well, the Preakness is a sixteenth shorter than the Derby. It’s on a real Schneider.
There is something they could do. They could get Irving Berlin to whip them up something real nice with one finger and Meredith Willson to orchestrate.
They could come up with a drink like apple cider with birdseed in it — or Scotch and maple syrup. It wouldn’t be much worse than the Bourbon and weeds of Kentucky.
But there isn’t much they can do about the race itself unless Kentucky should outlaw the game. If that happens, Maryland would be the logical heir and next-of-kin. Maryland is, after all, the second most famous breeding ground for thoroughbred horseflesh. It wouldn’t do to ape Kentucky too much. The “Maryland Derby” wouldn’t do at all. The “Maryland Homburg,” perhaps, in honor of official Washington, which is only a furlong away. I guess you would say the Homburg is old hat now that the Republicans are out of office and You-Know-Who goes around bareheaded all the time to the great distress of the Danbury hat makers.
Which brings me to the reason I’m sorry Candy Spots won the Preakness. It now becomes all too apparent he should have won the Kentucky Derby. If he wins the Belmont, I’ll sit right down and have a good cry. It’s been 15 years since a horse won the Triple Crown. And, if it turns out the only horse race Candy Spots ever lost was the Kentucky Derby, that’s almost worse than not winning any. I can just see owner Rex Ellsworth and trainer Mish Tenney coming home and the little woman saying, “Darlings, you won the Preakness and the Belmont!” And their answering: “Yeah. But you should have seen the one that got away.”
I rather feel there’s more truth than horse laughs in my colleague, Al Wolf’s observation that, until Mish Tenney, no one ever thought of using the Kentucky Derby for a tightener before. Mish knows more about horses than I’ll ever know. All he has to do for that is be able to recognize a gelding across a room. But when a horse finishes one race at a limp after prepping on works alone and, two weeks later, puts away the same competition with a yawn, you have to start looking around for reasons. I think we all agree the stable was trying. They had the best rider and the best horse.
The conditioning needs some examining. You know, California has had only one legit Kentucky Derby champion in its history — Swaps. It has never had a Triple Crown champion. Maybe it never will.
It is very hard under those circumstances to settle for the sister. I mean, if you don’t have to, why take the funny looking [woman] with the curlers in her hair and the old lady always hanging around?
I think I have just the drink for the Preakness. A beer. I want to cry in it. Because, as usual, Lena Horne could have the lyrics for Candy Spots: “It’s the wrong race, in the wrong place. And though you won it, it’s a too late race …”
Is Mage hurt? Not really
BALTIMORE — After a chaotic Kentucky Derby week it was welcome relief when everyone got to the Preakness and there seemed to be little on the side of controversy. But Saturday morning, a rumor started to circulate that Kentucky Derby winner had been hurt and might not be available to race in the Preakness.
As is the case most of the time, it was much ado about very little.
Co-owner Ramiro Restrepo responded to a text from The Times that said: “Horse will be in the starting gate come post time.”
Restrepo followed that up with a tweet that he hoped would settle things down.
Bottom line is that Mage is fine.
Preakness Stakes ‘will pays’ provide glimpse into betting payouts
BALTIMORE — One of the best predictors on how betting will go for a big race is when they have a two-day wager that connects the winner Friday with the winner Saturday. The results are known as “will pays.”
They do it for all the Triple Crown races, connecting a 3-year-old filly race Friday with the Triple Crown race for 3-year-olds, usually all male, Saturday.
The results are in and the outcome was not surprising with Mage and National Treasure being the two favorites, in that order. Taxed, an 11-1 shot, won the $300,000 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday carrying the No. 10 saddlecloth.
Here are the will plays for all the horses:
1. National Treasure $93.40
2. Chase the Chaos $1,163.60
3. Mage $62.40
4. Coffeewithchris $856.20
5. Red Route One $196.40
6. Perform $217.80
7. Blazing Sevens $160.40
8. First Mission scratched
Mage and National Treasure top early Preakness betting odds
BALTIMORE — Betting for the Preakness is dwarfed by that of the Kentucky Derby. So, the numbers will tend to fluctuate as the day progresses. In the early set of figures, what stands out is that no horse has odds of greater than 8-1, and there are a couple of real longshots on the morning line that have a lot of money on them given their past performances.
Chase the Chaos (50-1 on the morning line) is at 7-1 and Coffeewithchris (20-1) is the longest shot on the board at 8-1. This should change as more money goes into the pool.
The favorite is Kentucky Derby winner Mage at 2-1. National Treasure is the second favorite at 3-1. So far, about $1.7 million has been placed in the win pool.
Here are the odds with eight hours to go.
1-National Treasure 3-1
2-Chase the Chaos 7-1
3-Mage 2-1
4-Coffeewithchris 8-1
5-Red Route One 6-1
6-Perform 7-1
7-Blazing Sevens 7-2
What time does the 2023 Preakness Stakes start? What TV channel is it on?
It’s never easy being the middle child in a three-child family. You don’t have the status of being the first or the newness of being the third.
Now you know what the Preakness must feel like.
So, now it’s time for all you middle children out there to support the second leg of the Triple Crown. Or maybe you just like horse racing. Or maybe you just like to bet. Whatever the reason, you need to know what time is the Preakness on Saturday and where can you watch it?
Let’s get to that question first before we venture back into sibling rivalry.
Weather forecast will likely translate to a fast track
BALTIMORE — Weather should not be a factor in your handicapping of Saturday’s 148th running of the Preakness Stakes. There should be some rain around race time but it should be light. The race is still expected to be run over a track that is labeled as “fast.”
According to the Weather Channel, there is a 32% chance of rain somewhere in the 6 p.m. EDT hour. The temperature will be around 77 and starting to decline about two degrees an hour as nightfall approaches. The chance of rain increases to about 58% at the 7:01 p.m. post time.
The weather is most likely to dampen the spirits of those staying after the races for an 8 p.m. Bruno Mars concert in the infield. Chance of rain at that time is 76%. The rain is expected to be light during the day with heavier storms staying south of the area.
Preakness Stakes storylines: All eyes on Mage’s Triple Crown quest
There is little time to reflect on who won the Kentucky Derby before the second leg of the Triple Crown comes up two weeks later. It’s a little over a week when entries are drawn on Monday for the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.
The obvious yet easy question to answer: Will there be a Triple Crown winner?
First of all, there is only one horse who could win the Triple Crown, Mage, winner of the Derby. Last year, there wasn’t a question to be asked as Derby winner Rich Strike didn’t even run in the Preakness. Instead, he waited for the Belmont Stakes, where he finished sixth.