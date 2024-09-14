Canelo Álvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga: Live updates, start time and how to watch

How to watch Canelo Álvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga fight

The fight between Canelo Álvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga can be purchased for $89.99 through Prime Video, DAZN, or PPV.com.

The PPV portion of the fight card begins at 5 p.m. PDT.

If you’re in Las Vegas and want to be ringside at the T-Mobile Arena, tickets can be purchased through AXS.com, the event’s official ticket distribution service.

On Tap Sports has a directory of sports bars and restaurants around the country showing the fight.

Select movie theaters across the United States will carry the fight via Fathom Events. Click here to see which locations.