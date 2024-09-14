Advertisement
Canelo Álvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga: Live updates, start time and how to watch

Canelo Álvarez, left, and Edgar Berlanga stare down one another during their weigh in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Canelo Álvarez, left, and Edgar Berlanga stare down one another during their weigh in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday.
(Omar Vega / Getty Images)

Follow along as Canelo Álvarez puts his WBC, WBO and WBA super middleweight titles on the line against undefeated Edgar Berlanga at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

By Manouk Akopyan

Combat sports reporter Manouk Akopyan will provide end-to-end coverage of unified super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez’s title defense against Edgar Berlanga on Saturday night.

Ringwalks for the main event are expected to begin around 8 p.m. PT. The pay-per-view portion of the fight card begins at 5 p.m. PDT.

What you need to know

How to watch Canelo Álvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga fight

By Manouk Akopyan

The fight between Canelo Álvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga can be purchased for $89.99 through Prime Video, DAZN, or PPV.com.

The PPV portion of the fight card begins at 5 p.m. PDT.

If you’re in Las Vegas and want to be ringside at the T-Mobile Arena, tickets can be purchased through AXS.com, the event’s official ticket distribution service.

On Tap Sports has a directory of sports bars and restaurants around the country showing the fight.

Select movie theaters across the United States will carry the fight via Fathom Events. Click here to see which locations.

