Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Live updates and news from NL wild-card game

Dodgers’ wild-card roster: Price left off, with Urías and Gonsolin available out of bullpen

Julio Urias (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

The Dodgers loaded their wild card roster with 16 position players, leaving the club with 10 pitchers for their elimination game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

The Dodgers’ Wild Card roster includes Billy McKinney, Zach McKinstry, Luke Raley, and Steven Souza Jr.



David Price isn’t one of them. The left-hander, who was paid $32 million to be a reliever this season, was left off the roster. Alex Vesia and Julio Urías will be the two left-handed pitchers available out of the bullpen. Urías last pitched Saturday. The Dodgers would prefer not using him tonight so he’d be 100% available to start Game 2 of the NLDS against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, if they get that far.

In addition to Urías, Tony Gonsolin will be available to log multiple innings out of the bullpen.

The roster, which includes eight right-handed hitters and eight left-handed hitters, can be changed if the Dodgers advance to the division series.

Infielder/outfielder Billy McKinney, infielder Zach McKinstry, and outfielders Luke Raley and Steven Souza Jr. were put on the roster after finishing the regular season with triple-A Oklahoma City. The Dodgers selected Souza Jr.’s contract to put him on the 40-man roster.