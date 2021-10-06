Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Live updates and news from NL wild-card game

Dodgers’ wild-card roster: Price left off, with Urías and Gonsolin available out of bullpen
The Dodgers loaded their wild card roster with 16 position players, leaving the club with 10 pitchers for their elimination game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.
David Price isn’t one of them. The left-hander, who was paid $32 million to be a reliever this season, was left off the roster. Alex Vesia and Julio Urías will be the two left-handed pitchers available out of the bullpen. Urías last pitched Saturday. The Dodgers would prefer not using him tonight so he’d be 100% available to start Game 2 of the NLDS against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, if they get that far.
In addition to Urías, Tony Gonsolin will be available to log multiple innings out of the bullpen.
The roster, which includes eight right-handed hitters and eight left-handed hitters, can be changed if the Dodgers advance to the division series.
Infielder/outfielder Billy McKinney, infielder Zach McKinstry, and outfielders Luke Raley and Steven Souza Jr. were put on the roster after finishing the regular season with triple-A Oklahoma City. The Dodgers selected Souza Jr.’s contract to put him on the 40-man roster.
Max Muncy says it felt ‘like my arm wasn’t there’ in describing injury
No matter how frightening Max Muncy’s left elbow injury seemed to those watching Sunday’s game in Dodger Stadium or on television, it felt a lot worse to the man who suffered it.
“It was a very scary moment,” the Dodgers first baseman said during Tuesday’s workout in advance of Wednesday night’s National League wild-card game against the St. Louis Cardinals. “I definitely felt like my arm wasn’t there. Thankfully, things aren’t as bad as they could have been.”
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Muncy’s ulnar collateral ligament is intact and that the slugger won’t require surgery, but Muncy could be sidelined for the entire postseason.
He was injured on a play that started with Milwaukee infielder Jace Peterson’s dribbler in front of the plate in the third inning of Sunday’s 10-3 win by the Dodgers. Catcher Will Smith grabbed the ball, but his off-balance throw veered inside of the bag, forcing Muncy to stick his left arm out as Peterson sprinted down the line.
Dodgers looking for detailed performance from Max Scherzer in wild-card game
It was a moment of levity rooted in seriousness. Major League Baseball clubs wage information wars for every game. Data points are treated as state secrets. And no game is more important, more down-to-the-gritty-details than an elimination contest.
So, no, Adam Wainwright, the St. Louis Cardinals pitcher tasked to silence the Dodgers’ offense in Wednesday night’s National League wild-card game at Dodger Stadium, wasn’t going to answer whether he will glean anything from his dominant start against them Sept. 8. He wasn’t going to say whether that outing in St. Louis, back when the Dodgers were fighting for the NL West title and the Cardinals were playoff afterthoughts, will affect his game plan or approach. He wasn’t going to say anything.
“Those guys over there, they listen to these things,” Wainwright said Tuesday with a smile. “I’m just going to throw fastballs right down the middle.”
The Dodgers would love a few of those. A few mistakes from the 40-year-old Wainwright would help them to avoid having their season end in a few hours and make their successful regular season moot. The Dodgers won 106 of their 162 games, matching a franchise record. But they still didn’t win the NL West for the first time since 2012, relegating them to a do-or-die scenario.
A look at the National League wild-card matchup
Pitching matchup: Dodgers right-hander Max Scherzer (15-4, 2.46 ERA) vs. Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright (17-7, 3.05 ERA).
What’s at stake: Winner advances to the best-of-five NL Division Series against the San Francisco Giants. Loser is eliminated.
How they got here: The Dodgers (106-56) clinched a playoff spot Sept. 14 and tied a franchise record for wins with a torrid 43-13 record since Aug. 1, but their eight-year reign as NL West champions ended when they fell one game short of the 107-win Giants. The Cardinals (90-72) reeled off a franchise-record 17 straight victories from Sept. 11 to Sept. 28 and clinched the second wild-card berth Sept. 28.