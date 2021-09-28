Dodgers have played 16 winner-take-all playoff games. Here’s the story of each one

There is a better than 50-50 chance that the Dodgers will have to play their way into the National League Division Series, which begins on Oct. 8. Should the San Francisco Giants hold on to first place in the NL West — and they were two games up with six to play as of this writing — the Dodgers would host a play-in game on Oct. 6, likely against the St. Louis Cardinals.

It would be the first play-in game for the Dodgers since 1980 and the 16th winner-take-all game in franchise history, the last being Game 7 of the 2020 NLCS against the Atlanta Braves.

This list tells the story of each of the 16 winner-take-all games in Dodgers history.