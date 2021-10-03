Nine reasons the Dodgers should worry about the Cardinals in the wild-card game

The St. Louis Cardinals were 71-69 on Sept. 10, a whopping 15 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central and three games out of the wild-card picture, before reeling off a franchise-record 17 consecutive wins and clinching the second wild-card spot with a 6-2 victory over the Brewers last Tuesday night.

The hottest team in baseball, one that has won 19 of 21 games entering Sunday, is not the opponent anyone wants to face in a playoff elimination game, but these are the Cards the Dodgers have been dealt.

The Dodgers will host St. Louis in Wednesday’s NL wild-card game, with the winner advancing to the best-of-five NL Division Series against the San Francisco Giants beginning next Friday and the loser going home for the winter.

“FanGraphs had us at like a negative 400% chance to make the playoffs,” Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright said after Tuesday night’s clincher, “and we just proved everyone wrong.”

Nine things to know about the Cardinals: