NBA draft 2021: Live updates, news and pick-by-pick analysis

Lakers likely to focus on guards in NBA draft
The player the Lakers will select in the NBA draft on Thursday night in many ways remains a mystery.
For starters, picking at No. 22 in the first round probably means the player the Lakers want will be long gone by the time comes for them to draft.
Then it comes down to what the Lakers need on their roster and how a draft prospect fits.
They could use a point guard, but the Lakers also could use a power forward or center.
Several NBA scouts said the Lakers really like Isaiah Jackson, a 6-foot-10 forward-center out of Kentucky. But the scouts said Jackson is projected to go before the Lakers pick, perhaps as high as No. 14 to the Golden State Warriors.
“When you draft in the 20s, most teams are looking for talent,” said an Eastern Conference executive who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. “You can usually find point guards in the lower part of the draft, but every now and then you can find a big man that can be a rotation player.”
How the Kawhi situation impacts the Clippers’ draft
Back in June, when the Clippers were rolling through the second round of the postseason, their 25th overall pick in Thursday’s NBA draft carried the possibility of being expendable.
After all, what were the chances of a newly minted rookie taken deep in the first round cracking the rotation of a team pursuing a Finals run in 2022? Perhaps, some league observers believed, its return could be more meaningful if packaged in a trade in exchange for an established difference-making veteran.
Then franchise centerpiece Kawhi Leonard partially tore a ligament in his right knee, an injury he underwent surgery to repair earlier this month. Even if Leonard, who can become an unrestricted free agent next month by declining his 2021-22 player option, does return to the franchise its ability to build on this season’s first Western Conference finals appearance has likely been significantly hampered because of his injury recovery that could cost him most of next season, if not all.
With their plans for a realistic championship pursuit perhaps on pause because of Leonard’s uncertain timetable, the Clippers could view the 25th pick in a new light: A chance to draft and develop a prospect who, in their best-case-scenario, could become a factor when their title window re-opens.
The Clippers did not announce which prospects worked out for the team, but guard Daishen Nix, who spent last season with G League Ignite, and guard MaCio Teague, from national champion Baylor, are among those who auditioned.
Who will go No. 1 in the draft? Here’s a look at one mock up
They are young and gifted, all viewed as having the talent to be NBA players and All-Stars at some point in their careers.
The players that are figured to be chosen in the top five of the NBA draft played only one season after high school, but Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs and Scottie Barnes, in the eyes of talent evaluators, are the real deal.
It appears that Green could be joined by as many as three of his G League teammates during the two-round draft — Jonathan Kuminga, who might be a top-10 selection, Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix.
Mobley might be one of a handful of former high school stars from Southern California selected in the draft. Former Chatsworth Sierra Canyon stars Ziaire Williams and BJ Boston are potential first- and second-round selections, respectively, while Josh Christopher, who played at Lakewood Mayfair, figures to be selected toward the end of the first round.
This is a look at how things might shake out Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn:
Draft prospects’ path to NBA continues to expand with paying jobs
Days before his 19th birthday, Kevin Garnett stood inside a Springfield, Mass., hotel in front of teammates at Nike’s Hoop Summit, featuring some of the best high school basketball players in the country, explaining why he was bucking convention by not following them to college.
One of Garnett’s peers, a Georgia forward bound for California named Shareef Abdur-Rahim, heard the reasoning that day but struggled to process the apparent risk. No one in 20 years had gone directly from high school to the NBA.
“He’s crazy,” Abdur-Rahim recently recalled thinking. “Like, he’s out of his mind.”
Garnett’s decision, of course, wasn’t doomed but a trend-setting moment. His immediate success as an NBA rookie, the start of his Hall of Fame career, opened a preps-to-pros pipeline that lasted a decade until the NBA ruled in 2006 that draft-eligible prospects must be at least one year out of high school.
The moment in the hotel and what it foretold has been instructive in recent years for Abdur-Rahim, now the president of the NBA’s developmental arm, the G League. Because 26 years later, the NBA draft on Thursday is notable not only for its entrants’ potential but the differing pathways that led them there.
For the first time, the draft’s 60 selections will include not only prospects trained in college or internationally but through G League Ignite, a special team created by the NBA last year to pay and nurture recruits who otherwise would have been bound for college.