NBA draft 2021: Live updates, news and pick-by-pick analysis

Lakers likely to focus on guards in NBA draft

Kentucky’s Isaiah Jackson attempts a layup against Florida during a game in February. (James Crisp / Associated Press)

The player the Lakers will select in the NBA draft on Thursday night in many ways remains a mystery.

For starters, picking at No. 22 in the first round probably means the player the Lakers want will be long gone by the time comes for them to draft.

Then it comes down to what the Lakers need on their roster and how a draft prospect fits.

They could use a point guard, but the Lakers also could use a power forward or center.

Several NBA scouts said the Lakers really like Isaiah Jackson, a 6-foot-10 forward-center out of Kentucky. But the scouts said Jackson is projected to go before the Lakers pick, perhaps as high as No. 14 to the Golden State Warriors.

“When you draft in the 20s, most teams are looking for talent,” said an Eastern Conference executive who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. “You can usually find point guards in the lower part of the draft, but every now and then you can find a big man that can be a rotation player.”

