Advertisement
Share
Clippers

Clippers select Tennessee wing Keon Johnson in first round of NBA draft

Tennessee guard Keon Johnson brings the ball up against Texas A&M.
Tennessee guard Keon Johnson brings the ball up against Texas A&M during a game on Jan. 9 in College Station, Texas. Johnson was chosen by the Clippers in the first round of the NBA draft on Thursday.
(Sam Craft / Associated Press)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
Share

After a draft-night trade, the Clippers moved up four spots in Thursday’s NBA draft to select Tennessee wing Keon Johnson, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Originally picking at 25, the Clippers traded that selection and a reported future second-round pick — part of their return from Detroit in last year’s draft-night trade to acquire Luke Kennard — to New York to grab the 6-foot-5, 185-pound Johnson, who is best known for setting the pre-draft combine record for vertical leap at 48 inches.

In one season with the Volunteers, Johnson averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists and shot 49% inside the arc and 27% beyond it.

Because of the steep price paid by the Clippers to acquire Paul George from Oklahoma City two years ago, this was the last first-round pick controlled outright by the franchise until 2027.

Advertisement

This story will be updated.

Evan Mobley walks off the stage with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected third overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Sports

NBA draft 2021: Live updates, news and pick-by-pick analysis

Follow along during the 2021 NBA draft Thursday, with pick-by-pick analysis. Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley are the expected top picks.

Clippers
Andrew Greif

Andrew Greif is the Clippers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after covering college football and sports enterprise at the Oregonian. A University of Oregon graduate, he grew up on the Oregon coast.

More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement