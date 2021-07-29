Clippers select Tennessee wing Keon Johnson in first round of NBA draft

After a draft-night trade, the Clippers moved up four spots in Thursday’s NBA draft to select Tennessee wing Keon Johnson, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Originally picking at 25, the Clippers traded that selection and a reported future second-round pick — part of their return from Detroit in last year’s draft-night trade to acquire Luke Kennard — to New York to grab the 6-foot-5, 185-pound Johnson, who is best known for setting the pre-draft combine record for vertical leap at 48 inches.

In one season with the Volunteers, Johnson averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists and shot 49% inside the arc and 27% beyond it.

Because of the steep price paid by the Clippers to acquire Paul George from Oklahoma City two years ago, this was the last first-round pick controlled outright by the franchise until 2027.

This story will be updated.