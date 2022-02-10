NBA trade deadline: Updates from around the league

What moves can the Lakers and Clippers make at trade deadline?

Guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) is considered the Lakers’ most likely player to be traded at the deadline approaches Thursday, but his inconsistent play this season devalues what type of player the team could acquire in return. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, and the Lakers and the Clippers are actively seeking to make some moves. Los Angeles Times basketball reporters Dan Woike, Broderick Turner and Andrew Greif discussed their options.

DW: When it comes to the Lakers at this trade deadline, there are two distinctly different questions that they need to answer — what do they need and what can they get? In an ideal situation, the Lakers would look at the first 50-plus games this season and be able to pinpoint their needs and then try to solve as many problems as possible. The trouble is, the Lakers need a lot of help and have very little to offer in a trade, having dealt all their first-round picks through 2026.

AG: Adding Norman Powell and Robert Covington from Portland for their potential fit with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, in exchange for three players who had never played with both those All-Stars, was the Clippers’ first big move Friday. Another is almost assuredly coming given this front office’s active track record at the trade deadline. The 2022 free-agent class isn’t littered with big names, so adding Powell was akin to essentially adding a free agent the Clippers wouldn’t have been able to this summer because of their salary-cap situation. That move, like everything else that happens at or after the deadline, will be about strengthening the team’s championship chances in 2023 while also upgrading their roster in the short term.

BT: LeBron James was asked for his take on whether the Lakers should make a move by Thursday or stand pat. “Listen, I don’t really like to play fantasy basketball so this is the group that we have going into the deadline, and we’ll be ready to take on all challenges that this season has given us,” James said. “If there’s an opportunity — I’ve said this every year — if there’s an opportunity for you to get better, then you explore those options. That’s always been [my stance]. I’ve been like that my whole career. I’ve said it over and over. If you have an opportunity to get better, no one turns that down.”

READ MORE >>