UCLA vs. USC: Live updates, start time and analysis ahead of rivalry game

Is Caleb Williams about to play his last game for USC? The Trojans’ star QB won’t say

USC quarterback Caleb Williams passes against Utah on Oct. 21. (Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

Caleb Williams slowly shook his head. He shrugged his shoulders one at a time. He cocked his eyebrow in thought. The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback didn’t know how he would want fans to remember him if Saturday’s game is indeed goodbye.

“I honestly haven’t thought of anything like that,” Williams said.

As Williams wrestled with the disappointment of another championship-less season in college, the potential end of his short but thrilling, two-year USC career apparently snuck up on him. Projected as the No. 1 overall pick, the draft-eligible junior may play his final game at the Coliseum — or his last game in a USC jersey — on Saturday against UCLA.

Read more >>>