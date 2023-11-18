Advertisement
UCLA vs. USC: Live updates, start time and analysis ahead of rivalry game

UCLA's Laiatu Latu, left, and USC's Caleb Williams
(Ronald Martinez / Getty Images; Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Follow along as UCLA and USC look to move on from their recent struggles and battle for L.A. bragging rights at the Coliseum on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PST (ABC).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 

Is Caleb Williams about to play his last game for USC? The Trojans’ star QB won’t say

By Thuc Nhi Nguyen

USC quarterback Caleb Williams passes against Utah on Oct. 21.
(Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

Caleb Williams slowly shook his head. He shrugged his shoulders one at a time. He cocked his eyebrow in thought. The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback didn’t know how he would want fans to remember him if Saturday’s game is indeed goodbye.

“I honestly haven’t thought of anything like that,” Williams said.

As Williams wrestled with the disappointment of another championship-less season in college, the potential end of his short but thrilling, two-year USC career apparently snuck up on him. Projected as the No. 1 overall pick, the draft-eligible junior may play his final game at the Coliseum — or his last game in a USC jersey — on Saturday against UCLA.

The Curse of Cade? How one play may have led to 25 years of misery for UCLA football

By Ben Bolch

Photo illustration highlighting ex-UCLA quarterback Cade McNown and the Bruins' struggles since their 1998 win over USC
(Illustration by Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)

One play remained. Rivalry revelry was assured.

UCLA was bludgeoning USC at the Rose Bowl a quarter of a century ago.

Ahead by three scores, taking a knee or running up the middle would have been the humane thing to do, even against those terrible Trojans.

Cade McNown leaned into the huddle and relayed the play. As the clock ticked below 20 seconds, the Bruins quarterback stepped behind center and took the snap. He faked a pitch and took off in the other direction, no one there to protect him.

It was a naked bootleg, and a timeless kick in the rear.

“I mean, I still f— hate Cade McNown,” former USC fullback Petros Papadakis said this week with a hearty laugh.

For Chip Kelly and Lincoln Riley, what are the stakes heading into UCLA-USC game?

By Ryan Kartje

USC coach Lincoln Riley and UCLA coach Chip Kelly talk before last year’s game between their schools at the Rose Bowl.
USC coach Lincoln Riley, left, and UCLA coach Chip Kelly talk before last year’s game between their schools at the Rose Bowl. Both coaches enter this year’s rivalry game on losing streaks.
(Harry How / Getty Images)

By the final weeks of UCLA’s 1980 season, Terry Donahue was well aware of the whispers about his future. The Bruins coach had yet to beat USC in his tenure, losing four times in four tries, and in the crosstown rivalry, that just wasn’t cutting it. His fifth attempt, Donahue figured, would be a referendum on his place as UCLA’s coach.

“The word on the street was if I didn’t win the game, I was out,” the longtime Bruins coach told The Times in 2011.

Donahue, who died in 2021, never had to find out if the rumors were true. He beat the Trojans in 1980, kept his job and went to become the winningest coach in Bruins history. His successors at UCLA wouldn’t be quite so fortunate.

