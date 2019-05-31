Scott Boras brings Japan into latest attempt to circumvent MLB draft

Limiting the cost of the draft picks has made them more valuable, as they allow franchises to sign top-level talent for pennies on the dollar. This dynamic has encouraged noncontending teams to be downright awful to better position themselves in the draft. The escalating value of draft picks has also affected the free-agent market, as teams have become reluctant to sign players who would cost them draft picks. Craig Kimbrel and Dallas Keuchel remain free agents for this reason.