Mike Trout’s All-Star peers readily admit his skills are peerless

Betts is one of the few players who can approach Trout’s mantle. Betts ranks second in wins above replacement since 2016 — still six wins behind Trout. Betts won a batting title in 2018 and led the American League in total bases in 2016. He owns three Gold Gloves for his play in the outfield; Trout has none. Yet Betts conceded he could not match Trout’s power.